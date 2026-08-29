Dinner Vegan Recipes

Pasta With Arugula In A Creamy Lemon Sauce

Try this lemon pasta with arugula and other veg

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Pasta With Arugula In A Creamy Lemon Sauce with cashews, whole-grain pasta, broccoli, tomato, and vegan parm Finish with vegan parm for added cheesy goodness - Media Credit: Linda Tyler
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This pasta with arugula in a creamy lemon sauce from Linda Tyler’s cookbook The Plant-Based Anti-Inflammatory Cookbook uses whole-grain pasta, broccoli, arugula, tomatoes, lemon, and cashew cream. The sauce tastes bright and creamy, and the arugula adds a fresh peppery flavor. Broccoli and tomatoes add vegetables to the bowl without making the recipe complicated.

Start with the cashew cream before cooking the pasta. Then cook the pasta and broccoli around the same time, so everything comes together while hot. Garlic seasons the broccoli, and lemon zest and juice bring the sauce to life. A little vegan Parmesan on top adds a savory finish.

Read more: Shiitake And Smoked Tofu Fried Rice

Serve this pasta for dinner when you want a quick meal with greens and a creamy sauce. The whole-grain pasta, broccoli, arugula, tomatoes, cashews, and lemon make it a lighter plant-based option. Leftovers keep in the fridge for a few days, but add a splash of water when reheating because the sauce can thicken.

This recipe was reprinted with permission from Linda Tyler of Gracious Vegan and excerpted from The Plant-Based Anti-Inflammatory Cookbook. You can find her website here and her YouTube channel here.

How to: pasta with arugula in a creamy lemon sauce

This vegan pasta uses whole-grain pasta, broccoli, arugula, tomatoes, lemon, cashew cream, and vegan Parmesan. It makes a bright, creamy dinner with plenty of greens and simple prep.
Pasta With Arugula In A Creamy Lemon Sauce with cashews, whole-grain pasta, broccoli, tomato, and vegan parm
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Servings5

Ingredients

  • ½ cup raw cashews
  • ¾ cup water
  • 8 ounces uncooked whole-grain pasta such as fusilli spirals, penne, or other shape
  • 1 clove garlic finely chopped
  • 3 –4 cups broccoli florets
  • 5 ounces fresh baby arugula
  • 1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes halved
  • Zest and juice from 1 lemon
  • ¾ teaspoon salt or to taste
  • Freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • ¼ –½ cup vegan Parmesan see graciousvegan.com for a recipe

Instructions

  • Make the cashew cream: Soak the cashews in water for 2 hours, or pour boiling water over them, cover, and let soak for about 20 minutes. Drain. Put the cashews in a blender with the water and blend on high for 30 seconds or longer, until smooth. Set aside.
  • Make the pasta: Cook the pasta in a saucepan according to package directions. When done, drain the pasta.
  • Cook the broccoli: While the pasta is cooking, cook the broccoli and garlic in a Dutch oven or other large pot, covered, with several tablespoons of water, for 3–4 minutes, until tender.
  • Complete the dish: Add the cashew cream, arugula, tomatoes, lemon zest and juice, salt, and pepper to the broccoli and garlic. Stir together and cook a few minutes more until the cream is thickened and the arugula has wilted. Add water if needed.
  • Combine with pasta: Add the cooked pasta to the sauce, toss together, and transfer to a serving dish or dishes. Serve with vegan Parmesan sprinkled on top.
  • The dish will keep in the refrigerator for a few days, though you may need to add water when reheating. It does not freeze well.

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The Author

Linda Tyler

Linda Tyler is a Portland-based cooking instructor, cookbook author, and food photographer. Her book Cook Once, Eat Better provides plans and easy recipes for 12 weeks of healthy, balanced plant-based meals using an easy mix-and-match approach for maximum efficiency and flexibility. Her Plant-Based Anti-Inflammatory Cookbook focuses on superstar foods that can help calm chronic inflammation. Linda teaches cooking classes for Portland Community College, including one-on-one plant-based lifestyle sessions, and is on the video review team for Nutritionfacts.org. Her website is graciousvegan.com.

More by Linda Tyler

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