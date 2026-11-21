This mushroom pancita is a plant-based take on menudo, a traditional Mexican soup usually made with tripe. This version replaces the meat with oyster mushrooms and snow fungus, which gives the soup a similar chewy texture. Potatoes add heartiness, while a broth made with dried chiles, tomatoes, and garlic brings plenty of smoky, spicy flavor. It’s a warming dish with deep, earthy notes and a little heat.

The recipe uses guajillo, ancho, pasilla, and morita chiles to build its rich red broth. The vegetables and chiles are blended into a smooth sauce before simmering with the mushrooms and potatoes. Snow fungus, a dried mushroom often used in Asian cooking, adds another layer of texture. Fresh epazote and bay leaves bring herbal notes to the broth as everything cooks together.

Read more: Mushroom And White Bean Soup

This dish comes from Dora Ramírez’s cookbook Comida Casera and follows a style from the State of Mexico. Serve it piping hot with chopped onion, Mexican oregano, and fresh lime juice. The toppings let everyone adjust their bowl to taste, adding freshness and acidity to the rich chile broth.

Excerpted from COMIDA CASERA by Dora Ramirez. Copyright © 2025 by Dora Ramirez. Photography copyright © 2025 by Dora Ramirez. Used by arrangement with Grand Central Publishing Group. All rights reserved.

How to make mushroom pancita

This mushroom pancita is a vegan take on Mexican menudo, made with oyster mushrooms, snow fungus, and potatoes in a smoky, spicy chile broth. Serve it hot with chopped onion, Mexican oregano, and fresh lime. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 3 dried guajillo chiles stems and seeds removed

1 dried ancho chile stems and seeds removed

1 dried pasilla chile stems and seeds removed

1 or 2 dried morita chiles stems removed

3 medium white potatoes cut into medium dice

3 large Roma tomatoes cored

½ large white onion

2 garlic cloves

1 sprig fresh epazote or 2 teaspoons dried epazote

1 tablespoon avocado oil

1 pound oyster mushrooms trimmed and shredded into small pieces

1.3 ounces dried snow fungus rehydrated

7 cups vegetable broth

3 dried bay leaves

2½ teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper To Serve ⅓ large white onion chopped

2 tablespoons dried Mexican oregano

2 limes cut into quarters Instructions Place the chiles in a heatproof bowl and pour in enough boiling water to completely cover them. Place a heavy heatproof plate on top to keep the chiles submerged and let them soak for 15 minutes.

While the chiles are soaking, place the potatoes in a medium saucepan and add enough water to cover them by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 10 minutes, or until slightly tender. Drain and transfer to a small bowl.

Heat a comal or heavy-bottomed skillet over medium-high heat. Place the tomatoes, onion, and garlic on the hot comal. Let them char until soft and blackened in spots, flipping frequently, for 8 to 9 minutes. The garlic will be ready after about 2 minutes. Remove and peel it, then transfer everything to a blender.

Drain the soaked chiles, reserving 1½ cups of the soaking liquid. Add the chiles and reserved liquid to the blender. Blend until completely smooth.

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the oyster mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, for 4 to 5 minutes, until they begin to brown. Reduce the heat to low, add the potatoes, and cook for about 3 minutes. Add the chile sauce carefully, as it may splash, and simmer for 5 minutes, until it slightly thickens and turns deep red.

Cut the fibrous stems off the snow mushrooms, then cut them into bite-size pieces and add them to the pot. Pour in the vegetable broth and add the fresh epazote, bay leaves, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 25 to 30 minutes.

Serve the menudo very hot, with the garnishes on the table so everyone can add them to their liking. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 6 months.

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