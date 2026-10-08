This modern portobello stroganoff is a vegan take on the classic Russian dish. Portobello mushrooms replace the meat and bring a hearty texture to the sauce. Vegan yogurt keeps it creamy, while mustard and paprika give it the familiar stroganoff flavor.

This recipe comes from The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame. The mushrooms cook down with onion and garlic before white wine goes into the pan. Vegan yogurt and grainy mustard finish the sauce and make it smooth. The recipe stays simple, but the finished dish still has the rich, savory quality people expect from stroganoff.

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Serve this portobello stroganoff over curly noodles for a classic dinner. You can also spoon it over rice, mashed potatoes, or crispy roasted potatoes. Finish with parsley and chives for a fresh topping. It makes a good weeknight meal when you want something warm, creamy, and filling without making a complicated sauce.

Reprinted with permission from The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Alexandra Shytsman.

How to make a vegan portobello stroganoff

This vegan portobello stroganoff pairs mushrooms with a creamy mustard and yogurt sauce. Serve it over noodles, rice, mashed potatoes, or roasted potatoes for an easy dinner. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients Stroganoff 2 tbsp (30 ml) good olive oil

2 tbsp (28 g) vegan butter

4 portobello mushrooms stems and gills removed and chopped into big chunks

1 small onion thinly sliced into quarter moons

2 cloves garlic pressed 2 tsp (5 g) paprika

1 tbsp (15 ml) tamari

1 tbsp (5 g) nutritional yeast

½ cup (120 ml) vegan white wine

½ cup (120 ml) plain unsweetened vegan yogurt

2 tsp (10 ml) grainy mustard Noodles ½ lb (227 g) curly noodles To Serve Fresh parsley chopped

Fresh chives chopped Instructions Heat a cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Add the oil and butter and melt them together. Add the mushrooms, onions, garlic, and paprika. Cook, mixing around occasionally, until the mushrooms have released their moisture and have significantly reduced in size, and the onions are soft, about 10 minutes. Season with tamari and nutritional yeast.

Deglaze the pan with the white wine and cook until the wine is mostly absorbed, about 2 minutes. Add the yogurt and mustard and mix until the sauce is uniformly creamy.

In the meantime, prepare the noodles. Bring a big pot of salted water to a boil and cook the noodles according to the package instructions. Drain the noodles and put them back into the pot.

Serve the noodles topped with stroganoff and a sprinkle of parsley and chives.

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