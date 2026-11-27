This green bean thoran is a simple South Indian recipe that brings out the natural sweetness of green beans with coconut, curry leaves, and spices. The combination gives the vegetables a fragrant, savory flavor, while the coconut adds a little sweetness and texture. It’s a lovely way to prepare green beans as part of a vegan Indian meal.

The recipe comes from Ragini Dey’s Vegan Indian Food. Mustard and fenugreek seeds, dried red chile, and curry leaves sizzle in hot oil before ginger and chopped green beans go into the pan. The beans cook gently until tender but still retain some bite. A final addition of grated coconut brings everything together without overpowering the other flavors.

Read more: Green Beans And Tofu With Mandarin Sauce

Serve this green bean thoran with steamed basmati rice, pooris, or parathas. It also works well as a warm salad or alongside curries and other vegetable dishes. The recipe reflects a style of South Indian temple cooking, where food is prepared with attention to physical and spiritual wellbeing. Its simple ingredients and fragrant spices make it a useful addition to a homemade Indian meal.

Extracted from Vegan Indian Food by Ragini Dey (Hardie Grant Books, £24). Photography by Jana Liebenstein

How to: green bean thoran

This vegan green bean thoran combines tender green beans with coconut, curry leaves, ginger, and South Indian spices. Serve it as a vegetable side, warm salad, or part of a larger Indian meal. No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 ½ tablespoons vegetable or sunflower oil

1 whole dried red chilli

¼ teaspoon fenugreek seeds

½ teaspoon black mustard seeds

6 curry leaves

1 teaspoon ginger paste

350 g green beans trimmed and diced

½ – 1 teaspoon salt or to taste

25 g shredded grated dried coconut or 40 g freshly grated coconut Instructions Heat the oil in a large wok or frying pan over a medium heat. Stir in the chilli, fenugreek seeds, black mustard seeds and curry leaves and cook until the mustard seeds start to crackle. Immediately add the ginger paste and beans and sauté, stirring, for about 1 minute. Stir in the salt, then reduce the heat to low, cover and cook for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the beans are tender but not overcooked.

Stir in the coconut and cook for a further 2 minutes, then serve.

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