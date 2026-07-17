This vegan mango lime sorbet from Romy London is a simple summer dessert with just four ingredients. Ripe mango brings plenty of sweetness and flavor. Lime adds freshness and a little sharpness. Coconut milk helps create a smooth texture without any dairy.

The combination is bright and tropical. The mango gives the sorbet its vibrant color, while the lime keeps it from becoming too sweet. Coconut milk adds richness and helps create a creamy scoop. Since the ingredient list is so short, each flavor comes through clearly.

Read more: How To Make This Vegan Lemon Tart With Coconut

This is a good dessert to keep in the freezer during the warmer months. Make it and share it with friends or family. A scoop after lunch or dinner feels refreshing on a hot day. Mango also contains vitamin C and fiber, adding a little extra nutritional value. Serve the sorbet with extra lime zest or fresh mango on top for an easy summer dessert.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

This vegan mango lime sorbet is a summer treat

This vegan mango lime sorbet combines mango, coconut milk, maple syrup, and fresh lime in a refreshing frozen dessert. The short ingredient list keeps preparation simple while allowing the fruit flavors to stand out. No ratings yet Duration 4 hours hrs 15 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 3 ripe mangos fresh, peeled and cut into chunks (roughly 600-650g)

240 ml full-fat coconut milk

120 ml maple syrup

Juice of 2 fresh limes

Zest of 1 unwaxed lime Instructions Start by tossing your juicy mango chunks, creamy coconut milk, sugar, zesty lime juice, and fragrant lime zest into a blender. Pulse until velvety smooth – no lumps allowed!

Pour this tropical mixture into ice cube trays and pop them in the freezer until completely solid.

Once frozen, transfer these mango-coconut cubes to your high-speed blender. Use the tamper to help create that perfectly creamy, smooth sorbet texture – patience pays off here!

Scoop your freshly blended sorbet into a freezer-safe container and let it chill for another 30 minutes. This gives you that perfect, scoopable consistency.

Serve in chilled bowls and top with pieces of mango fruit leather and a sprinkle of fresh lime zest for a burst of color and zing. Optionally: Make a sweet and savory sauce to drizzle on your sorbet. In a bowl, whisk together peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, maple syrup, garlic, ginger, and chili flakes (if using). Add water a little at a time until the sauce is smooth and pourable.

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