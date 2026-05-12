Vegan Crematta, Vanilla, Rhubarb And Ginger Pastry

This crematta, vanilla, rhubarb, and ginger pastry is a light dessert that works well in spring when rhubarb is in season. It combines crisp puff pastry with a smooth plant-based crematta cream and softly poached fruit, and the result is a layered dessert with contrast in both texture and flavor. It feels structured but does not take much effort to prepare.

The puff pastry bakes until golden and crisp, creating a firm base for the toppings. The crematta is whisked with vanilla and sugar, then chilled until it holds its shape and can be piped neatly. Rhubarb cooks gently in a syrup with ginger and vanilla, which softens the fruit and adds a subtle warmth. Once assembled, the pastry holds a mix of crisp, soft, and creamy elements in each bite.

Read more: These Miracle Meringues Are Versatile And Delicious

You can serve this crematta, vanilla, rhubarb, and ginger pastry fresh once assembled. It works for small gatherings, dessert plates, or something to share after a meal. The components can be prepared ahead, which keeps the final assembly quick and simple.

Find out more about Julienne Bruno plant-based cheeses here.

How to make this rhubarb and ginger pastry

This crematta, vanilla, rhubarb and ginger pastry combines crisp puff pastry, plant-based cream, and poached rhubarb for a simple spring dessert. No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients Crematta cream 120 g JULIENNE BRUNO Crematta

55 g icing sugar

5 tsp vanilla paste Poached Rhubarb 400 g rhubarb cut into 8cm batons

15 g ginger peeled & cut into fine strips

250 g caster sugar

250 ml water

1 vanilla pod split in half

Pre-rolled vegan puff pastry cut into 10cm x 20cm Instructions Preheat the oven to 200°C. Whisk together the Crematta, icing sugar and vanilla paste until smooth. Cover and chill in the fridge until slightly firm.

Place the cut pastry sheet on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Prick the pastry all over with a fork, then chill in the freezer for a few minutes. Top the chilled pastry with another sheet of greaseproof paper and place a second baking tray over the top. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden and crisp. Remove and leave to cool on a wire rack.

In a saucepan, combine the caster sugar and 250ml water. Add the ginger and vanilla pod, then bring to the boil. Add the cut rhubarb into sugar and water mix. Immediately remove the mix from the heat and allow the rhubarb to gently poach as the syrup cools. Once cooled, lift the rhubarb out and set aside.

Fit a piping bag with a star nozzle and fill with the chilled Crematta. Pipe neat rows or “stars” along each pastry rectangle. Carefully arrange the poached rhubarb on top with bits of the leftover ginger.

Serve straight away for the perfect balance of crisp pastry, light cream and softly poached rhubarb.

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