This no-bake millionaire’s shortbread by Viva! Vegan Recipe Club puts a healthier spin on the classic chocolate, caramel, and biscuit treat. Instead of a traditional baked shortbread base, this version uses cashews, oats, dates, and coconut oil. A smooth date caramel sits on top, finished with a homemade chocolate layer. It has all the familiarity of the traditional version without even turning on the oven.

The base comes together in a food processor, while the caramel blends Medjool dates with almond butter, plant milk, and vanilla. A simple chocolate topping made with cocoa powder, coconut oil, and syrup completes the three layers. Briefly freeze the base and caramel, then chill the finished shortbread until the chocolate sets.

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Cut the shortbread into squares and serve it with coffee, or add it to a dessert table when friends and family come over. The recipe makes 10 to 15 portions and takes just 20 minutes of hands-on preparation. Make a batch ahead of time and keep it chilled until you’re ready to share. It’s an easy no-bake treat for anyone who loves the classic.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club, and you can find the original recipe here.

Prep this no-bake millionaire’s shortbread

This vegan no-bake millionaire’s shortbread layers a cashew and oat base with date caramel and a homemade chocolate topping. Made with Medjool dates, almond butter, and cocoa powder, it's a lighter take on the classic treat. No ratings yet Duration 20 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 10 Ingredients Base 150 g/1 cup unsalted cashew nuts

50 g/⅓ cup rolled oats

4 Medjool dates pitted

50 g/2 oz coconut oil melted (use odourless/culinary if you don’t want a coconutty taste) Caramel layer 300 g/10.5 oz Medjool dates pitted

80 g/3 oz nut butter we like almond butter

5 tbsp unsweetened plant milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp syrup Chocolate topping 60 g/2 oz coconut oil use odourless/culinary if you don’t want a coconutty taste

40 g/1.5 oz cocoa powder or raw cacao powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp syrup eg maple or agave

Pinch of salt Instructions Base Grease and line a 20cm square cake tin.

Using a food processor, blitz the nuts and oats to crumbs. Add the dates and melted coconut oil and blend again. Spoon the mixture evenly into the tin, covering the entire base, and press down. Chill in the freezer while you make the filling. Caramel layer Using a food processor or high-speed blender, blend all the ingredients until smooth. Spread this layer evenly over the base and return to the freezer for a minimum of 30 minutes. Chocolate topping In a small saucepan, melt the coconut oil over low heat. Add all the other ingredients to the pan and heat for a few minutes, stirring frequently, until combined. Pour the chocolate layer over the caramel, then place in the fridge to set for 2 hours minimum.

Cut into squares, share and enjoy!

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