Kick fall off with an easy bake and try these apple pie cinnamon sugar cookies from Jillian Glenn’s Light & Easy Vegan Baking. They bring two classic desserts together in one completely vegan cookie, with chopped cinnamon apples folded into a soft sugar cookie dough. The result is sweet, warmly spiced, and full of fall flavor.

The cookies come together quickly, making them a useful recipe when you want a homemade treat without spending hours in the kitchen. You cook the apples with cinnamon before folding them through the dough, so little pieces of fruit run through every bite. A simple vanilla icing adds extra sweetness and a smooth finish, but you can leave it off if you prefer.

Read more: Spiced Pecan Sugar Cookies

Bake a batch for a cozy weekend, an afternoon with coffee, or a casual dessert to share. The recipe makes about 20 cookies and takes just 20 minutes, so it suits busy bakers too. You can also swap the regular flour for oat flour or use gluten-free all-purpose flour, making these easy cookies simple to adapt.

Reprinted with permission from Light & Easy Vegan Baking by Jillian Glenn. Page Street Publishing. 2022. Photo credit: Jillian Glenn.

Bake these sugar cookies

These vegan apple pie cinnamon sugar cookies combine soft sugar cookie dough with cinnamon-spiced apples and a drizzle of vanilla icing. They make an easy fall bake for sharing, with plenty of warm apple pie flavor in every bite. No ratings yet Duration 20 minutes mins Servings 20 cookies Ingredients Cinnamon Apples 1 tbsp vegan butter or nonstick spray, for saucepan

⅓ cup peeled cored and chopped Honeycrisp apple

½ tsp ground cinnamon Sugar Cookie Dough 2 tbsp flaxseed meal

¼ cup warm water

½ cup melted vegan butter

1 cup cane sugar

1 tbsp unsweetened almond milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

1¼ cups regular or gluten-free all-purpose flour for gluten-free, I like King Arthur Gluten Free Measure for Measure Vanilla Icing ¾ cup confectioners’ sugar

1 tbsp unsweetened almond milk

1 tsp vanilla extract Instructions Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Prepare the cinnamon apples: Heat a small saucepan over medium heat with the vegan butter or nonstick spray. Once hot, add the apple and season with the cinnamon. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Prepare the sugar cookie dough: In a small bowl, mix the flaxseed meal with the warm water. Set aside for 2 minutes, or until a gel forms, to make flax eggs. In a medium-sized bowl, use a fork to mix together the melted vegan butter, cane sugar, flax eggs, almond milk, vanilla, baking powder and salt. Add the flour and mix until a cookie dough forms. Fold in the cinnamon apples.

Use your hands to roll about a tablespoon (20 g) of cookie dough into a ball. Place the ball on the prepared cookie sheet. Repeat until the baking sheet is full, spacing the balls about 11⁄2 inches (4 cm) apart. You should have about 20 dough balls.

Bake for 9 to 11 minutes, or until the cookies are golden on the edges and they lift easily off the parchment paper.

While the cookies bake, prepare the vanilla icing: In a medium-sized bowl, combine the confectioners’ sugar, almond milk and vanilla, and beat with a whisk or electric mixer until smooth.

Remove the cookies from the oven and allow them to cool before drizzling the icing over them and serving. You can leave out the apples and icing and bake these as classic sugar cookies, if you prefer!

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