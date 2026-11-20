This passionfruit kulfi by Ragini Dey, from Vegan Indian Food, puts a fruity twist on a traditional Indian frozen dessert. Kulfi is a type of dense Indian ice cream, traditionally made with milk and often served in cone-shaped moulds. This vegan version combines coconut milk, almond cream, and vegan thickened cream for a rich, creamy texture. Passionfruit adds a sharp, tangy flavor that cuts through the sweetness.

Almond meal gives the kulfi extra body, while passionfruit pulp runs through the mixture and provides plenty of fruity flavor. The dessert freezes in a large mould or individual portions, then gets another spoonful of passionfruit pulp just before serving. That fresh topping adds a bright contrast to the smooth, creamy ice cream.

Read more: Vegan Avocado Lime Ice Cream

Kulfi is enjoyed on all sorts of occasions in India, from casual outings to weddings, so this version makes a lovely dessert for sharing. Serve it after a meal when you want something cold and fruity. You can also prepare it in individual glasses or ramekins, making it easy to serve without slicing. Keep the extra passionfruit pulp ready to spoon over each portion.

Extracted from Vegan Indian Food by Ragini Dey (Hardie Grant Books, £24). Photography by Jana Liebenstein.

Whip up this passionfruit kulfi

This vegan passionfruit kulfi combines coconut milk, almond cream, and vegan cream with tangy passionfruit pulp. Finished with extra passionfruit, it puts a fruity twist on a traditional Indian frozen dessert. No ratings yet Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 6 Ingredients 300 ml vegan thickened cream

300 ml coconut milk

300 ml almond cream

300 ml passionfruit pulp see Note

60 g almond meal Instructions Put the cream, coconut milk, almond cream, and 200 ml (7 fl oz/ ¾ cup) of the passionfruit pulp in a large bowl and stir. Add the almond meal and mix until well combined. Pour the mixture into a freezer-proof 1.5 litre (51 fl oz/6 cup) mould or terrine, or into six 250 ml (8½ fl oz/1 cup) ramekins or dessert glasses. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for at least 8 hours.

About 5 minutes before serving, transfer the kulfi to the refrigerator. When ready to serve, turn the kulfi out of the large mould or terrine onto a platter and cut into slices, or invert the individual ramekins onto plates. (If you are having difficulty getting the kulfi out, roll each ramekin between your hands to provide a little warmth. However, do not run hot water over the ramekins as this will make the surface of the ice cream melt.) If you have prepared the kulfi in dessert glasses, you can serve them as they are.

Spoon the remaining passionfruit pulp over the top of the kulfi and serve immediately. NOTE: You will need 4–6 fresh passionfruit, or you could use tinned passionfruit pulp.

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