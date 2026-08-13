These classic boba tea tartlets from Helen Au’s cookbook Cozy Vegan Pies and Tarts turn a popular drink into a fun vegan dessert. Inspired by bubble tea, the tartlets combine an Earl Grey custard filling with chewy tapioca pearls on top. The contrast in texture is what makes them stand out. The filling stays silky and smooth, while the boba adds that familiar chew people love in milk tea.

The tartlets use mini pie crusts, which makes them feel a little more playful and easy to serve. Coconut cream gives the custard a rich texture, while Earl Grey tea adds a light citrusy flavor through the bergamot. Once chilled, the filling firms up enough to slice cleanly without losing its softness. Adding the boba pearls right before serving helps keep them chewy.

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These classic boba tea tartlets work well for parties, afternoon desserts, or special occasions when you want something different from the usual tart or pie. They feel nostalgic for bubble tea fans, but still simple enough to make at home with straightforward ingredients and a little patience while the filling sets.

Reprinted with permission from Cozy Vegan Pies and Tarts by Helen Au. Page Street Publishing Co., 2022. Photo credit: Helen Au.

Try these fun classic boba tea tartlets

These classic boba tea tartlets combine Earl Grey custard with chewy tapioca pearls for a playful vegan dessert inspired by bubble tea. The mini tart format makes them easy to serve, while the mix of creamy and chewy textures keeps every bite interesting. No ratings yet Servings 6 tartlets Ingredients For the Crust 1 vegan pie crust unbaked

Vegan butter for greasing pans

All-purpose flour for dusting For the Glaze 10 ml (½tbsp) maple syrup

28 g (2 tbsp) unsalted vegan butter, melted For the Earl Grey Custard Filling 240 ml (1 cup) coconut cream

207 ml (~¾ cup + 1 tbsp) unsweetened plant-based milk of choice

50 g (¼ cup) cane sugar

7 g (½ tbsp) unsalted vegan butter

15 ml (1 tbsp) pure vanilla extract

⅛ tsp fine sea salt

4 Earl Grey tea bags

20 g (2 tbsp) arrowroot powder + 30 ml (2 tbsp) cold water, combined For the Topping 120 g (1 cup) cooked tapioca pearls (boba pearls) (buy online or at an Asian supermarket) Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease six (3-inch [8-cm]) pans with vegan butter or coconut oil. Lightly flour a sheet of parchment paper.

Make the vegan pie crust but don’t bake it. Take the dough out of the refrigerator and divide it into six pieces. Place one of the pieces of dough on the center of the parchment paper. Lightly flour the dough and cover it with a second sheet of parchment paper. Roll the dough into a round shape that’s 5 inches (13 cm) in diameter. Carefully transfer the dough to a greased pan. There should be some dough hanging over. Trim off the excess dough, leaving a ¼-inch (6-mm) overhang, and shape the edges with your hands, pressing on all the sides. Repeat this step with the remaining dough. Transfer the pans to the freezer for 5 minutes.

To make the glaze, add the maple syrup and vegan butter to a small bowl and mix well. Brush the crusts with the glaze.

Add a sheet of parchment paper to the middle of the crusts and add pie weights or dried beans. Bake the crusts for 13 to 15 minutes, or until lightly golden. Allow the crusts to cool completely before adding the filling.

To make the filling, add the coconut cream, plant-based milk, sugar, vegan butter, vanilla extract and salt to a saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Immediately reduce the heat to low and add the Earl Grey tea bags. Allow the tea to steep for 10 minutes, then remove the tea bags from the saucepan. Bring the mixture back to a simmer. Pour in the arrowroot mixture, stirring quickly. Once the mixture starts to thicken, remove it from the heat and divide the filling among the tart pans. Allow the tarts to cool for 5 minutes before transferring them to the refrigerator to cool for 2 hours. Top with some of the tapioca pearls before serving.

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