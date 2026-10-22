These any-occasion vanilla cupcakes and cake from Jillian Glenn’s Light & Easy Vegan Baking use simple, everyday baking ingredients. The recipe gives you two options. Make fluffy vanilla cupcakes or a classic round or loaf cake. They’re sweet, moist, and easy to decorate with colorful sprinkles.

Keep this recipe on hand for weekly baking, birthdays, gatherings, or whenever you need an easy homemade dessert. Mix almond milk, cane sugar, vegan butter, vanilla, and flour with baking powder and baking soda. The batter comes together quickly. You can also fold rainbow sprinkles into the batter for a funfetti-style bake.

Read more: Lemon And Coconut Cake

Top the cupcakes or cake with simple vegan vanilla buttercream. You can also leave them unfrosted if you prefer. The recipe works with regular or gluten-free all-purpose flour, too. Choose cupcakes for a party or make a cake for a birthday. You can even bake a loaf for an everyday treat. However you serve it, this versatile vanilla recipe keeps baking simple and delicious.

Reprinted with permission from Light & Easy Vegan Baking by Jillian Glenn. Page Street Publishing. 2022. Photo credit: Jillian Glenn.

Bake these any occasion cupcakes and cake

These vegan vanilla cupcakes and cakes use simple ingredients for an easy, versatile bake. Choose cupcakes, a round cake or loaf cake, then add vanilla buttercream or colorful sprinkles for birthdays, gatherings or everyday baking. No ratings yet Servings 16 cupcakes Ingredients Perfect Vanilla Cupcakes 1¼ cups unsweetened almond milk

1 cup cane sugar

¼ cup melted vegan butter

1½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups regular or gluten-free all-purpose flour for gluten-free, I like King Arthur Gluten Free Measure for Measure

¼ cup rainbow sprinkles optional Perfect Vanilla Cake Nonstick spray for pan

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

¾ cup cane sugar

⅓ cup melted vegan butter

1½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla extract

1¾ cups regular or gluten-free all-purpose flour for gluten-free, I like King Arthur Gluten Free Measure for Measure

¼ cup rainbow sprinkles optional Vanilla Buttercream Frosting 3 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 tbsp softened vegan butter

2 tbsp unsweetened almond milk

1 tsp vanilla extract Instructions Prepare the cupcakes or cake: Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and line 16 wells of a muffin pan or spray an 8- to 10-inch (20- to 25-cm) round cake pan with nonstick spray. For a loaf cake, preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C) and spray a 9 x 5–inch (23 x 13–cm) loaf pan with nonstick spray.

In a large bowl, use a fork or whisk to mix together the almond milk, cane sugar, melted vegan butter, baking powder, baking soda and vanilla. Then, add the flour and mix just until a smooth batter forms. Make funfetti-style cupcakes or cake by folding the sprinkles directly into the batter, if desired.

Spoon the batter into the lined muffin pan or pour the batter into the prepared round cake pan or loaf pan. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the top of the cupcakes or cake are lightly golden. If baking a full cake, you may need to bake for an additional 5 to 10 minutes. Test the center of the cake with a toothpick to see if it comes out clean—your signal that it’s done.

Prepare the buttercream frosting: In a medium-sized bowl, use an electric hand mixer to mix together the confectioners’ sugar, softened vegan butter, almond milk and vanilla. Note that for a loaf cake, you will only need half of the frosting; either divide the ingredients in half or make the entire frosting recipe and freeze the remaining frosting to use at a later time.

Remove the cupcakes or cake from the oven, remove from the pan and let cool completely on a wire rack before frosting. I find these cupcakes delicious with or without frosting.

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