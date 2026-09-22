Lunch Vegan Recipes

Broccoli And Kale Salad

Mix broccoli, kale, and cabbage for a superfood salad

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2 Minutes Read

broccoli salad with kale, cabbage, dried cranberries, and peanuts This salad pairs with a mandarin vinaigrette - Media Credit:
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This broccoli and kale salad from Natlicious Food is a vegan, gluten-free salad with broccoli, kale, cabbage, spring onion, peanuts, dried cranberries, and mandarin vinaigrette. The broccoli gets blanched first, so it keeps its bright green color and a firm texture. Kale and cabbage add more greens, while spring onion brings a mild sharpness.

The salad has a good mix of fresh, crisp, and chewy ingredients. Salted peanuts add crunch, and dried cranberries add sweetness. The mandarin vinaigrette brings citrus flavor and helps tie the vegetables together. It also makes the salad a good side for a richer main dish, since the dressing keeps everything bright and fresh.

Read more: Kaleidoscopic Quinoa Salad

Serve this broccoli and kale salad with dinner, bring it to a gathering, or make it as part of a bigger salad spread. It serves four and comes together quickly once the broccoli has cooled. Add the dressing just before serving if you want the vegetables to stay crisp.

You can find the mandarin vinaigrette recipe here.

This recipe comes from Natlicious Food. You can find the original recipe here.

Throw this broccoli salad together

This vegan broccoli and kale salad uses cabbage, spring onion, salted peanuts, dried cranberries, and mandarin vinaigrette. It serves four and makes a bright gluten-free side for dinner, gatherings, or a larger salad spread.
broccoli salad with kale, cabbage, dried cranberries, and peanuts
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Servings4

Ingredients

  • 200 g broccoli
  • 40 g kale
  • 1 spring onion
  • 100 g cabbage
  • 20 g salted peanuts
  • 20 g dried cranberries
Dressing:
  • 3-4 tablespoons mandarin vinaigrette

Instructions

  • Blanch the broccoli for 2 minutes, then transfer it straight away to a bowl with a ice cold water. We do this to stop the cooking and retain a vibrant green colour.
  • Remove the hard stems from your kale and tear it into large pieces.
  • Thinly cut the cabbage and spring onion.
  • And chop the cranberries and salted peanuts.
  • Strain the broccoli and cut it into small pieces, then add it into a large mixing bowl, along with the cabbage, spring onions and kale.
  • .Add the dressing and a pinch of salt and mix well to combine.
  • Finish it off with the salted peanuts and dried cranberries.

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Tagged

broccoli

gluten free

recipes

salad

vegan recipes

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The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

Natali is a true food enthusiast and has a deep passion for all things food, especially cooking! That's why she started her blog, Natlicious Food. In August 2017, she made a major change into her diet and switched to plant-based, after years of consuming meat and dairy products. This was a big challenge as she was used to having meat in her meals, and it felt like something was missing without it. However, she was determined to cook delicious and tasty plant-based dishes that could compete with her previous meat-based meals.

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