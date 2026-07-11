These zero waste chocolate overnight oats from Natlicious Food are a vegan and gluten-free breakfast made with dark chocolate, soy milk, oats, chia seeds, peanut butter, and maple syrup. The recipe uses leftover melted chocolate from other desserts, which adds a rich cocoa flavor and helps reduce kitchen waste.

Overnight oats are easy to make because the fridge does most of the work. You melt the chocolate with some of the soy milk, then stir in the oats, chia seeds, protein powder if using, peanut butter, and maple syrup. After a few hours in the fridge, the oats soften and the chia seeds thicken the mixture.

Read more: Black Forest Chia Pudding

This zero waste chocolate overnight oats recipe serves four and can be portioned into jars for breakfast prep. It also offers a useful option for anyone aiming to make more zero waste food at home, especially after baking or dessert-making. Store the oats in the fridge for up to seven days and add fruit, nuts, or other toppings before serving.

This recipe comes from Natlicious Food. You can find the original recipe here.

Prep your zero waste breakfast

These vegan chocolate overnight oats use leftover melted chocolate, soy milk, oats, chia seeds, peanut butter, and maple syrup. The recipe serves four, stores for up to seven days, and makes an easy prep-ahead breakfast. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 20 g dark chocolate 85%

400 ml soy milk

12 tablespoons oats

4 tablespoons chia seeds

2 heaped tablespoons vegan protein powder optional

1 heaped tablespoon peanut butter

1 tablespoon maple syrup Instructions Add some of the milk in the bowl with your leftover chocolate, cover it with a clean film or a plate and melt it in a microwave. Add in the microwave for 30 seconds at 800w. Remove, check if it has melted, if not add for additional 30 seconds. Be careful not to burn the chocolate.

Use a silicon spatula to combine completely the melted chocolate into the milk and then transfer the mixture into a larger bowl.

Then add the oats, chia seeds, protein powder if using and mix well.

Add the peanut butter and maple syrup and mix to combine.

Optionally, transfer the mixture into individual jars or just cover the bowl and store it in the fridge.

After a couple of hours or the next morning serve with your favorite toppings. I like to add some crunch, so I’m using nuts, maybe fruits or whatever I have handy really.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com