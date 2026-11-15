If you’re in the mood for something savory at breakfast, these green waffles with creamy corn salsa are worth trying. The waffles get their color from grated zucchini and pair with a warm corn topping made creamy with coconut milk. Fresh herbs and jalapeño add plenty of flavor, while the combination makes a nice change from the usual waffle toppings.

The recipe comes from Maria Koutsogiannis’ Mindful Vegan Meals and brings together a simple waffle batter and a generous helping of creamy corn salsa. Grated zucchini, onion, garlic, and cilantro go into the batter, which cooks in a waffle maker until golden. Meanwhile, the corn simmers with onion, garlic, jalapeño, basil, and cilantro before coconut milk turns it into a rich sauce. Spoon the warm topping over the waffles just before serving.

Read more: Vegan White Bean Shakshuka

This recipe makes four to six servings, so it’s a good choice for a weekend breakfast or brunch with family and friends. You can cook the waffles in batches and keep them warm in a low oven while you prepare the topping. Serve them fresh with plenty of corn salsa, making sure everyone gets a generous spoonful.

Reprinted with permission from Mindful Vegan Meals by Maria Koutsogiannis. Page Street Publishing Co. 2018. Photo credit: Maria Koutsogiannis & Chris Amat.

Make these green waffles for breakfast or brunch

These savory zucchini waffles come topped with a creamy corn salsa made with coconut milk, fresh herbs, and jalapeño. A tasty vegan breakfast or brunch option for sharing. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients WAFFLES 2 tbsp (15 g) ground flaxseed, 6 tbsp (90 ml) warm water

1 cup (384 g) zucchini grated and put through cheesecloth or cloth to remove all water

½ cup (80 g) yellow onion, grated

2 cloves garlic pressed

¼ cup (15 g) cilantro very finely chopped

1 tbsp (15 ml) extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup (120 g) spelt flour

1 cup (160 g) oats

1 tbsp (15 g) baking powder

½–¾ cup (120–180 ml) almond milk unsweetened WARM CORN SAUCE 1 tbsp (15 ml) extra virgin olive oil

½ cup (80 g) yellow onion finely chopped

2 garlic cloves finely chopped

2 cups (330 g) yellow corn steamed or roasted

Salt and pepper to taste

1 small jalapeño diced and seeded

¼ cup (15 g) cilantro, finely chopped

Few leaves of basil cut finely, lengthwise

1 (13.5-oz [400-ml]) can full-fat coconut milk Instructions Add the ground flaxseed and water to a small ramekin. Give it a little stir and let it sit for about 10 minutes.

Add the zucchini, onion, garlic, cilantro, olive oil, salt and pepper, spelt flour, oats, baking powder, and almond milk to a large mixing bowl and stir until well combined. (Start with ¼ cup [60 ml] almond milk and add up to ½ cup [120 ml] to reach a really moist-on-the-inside waffle, adding 1 tablespoon [15ml] at a time.) Fold in the flaxseed mixture, then stir one last time, making sure there are no lumps.

Heat your waffle maker; when hot, spray with coconut oil. Use a ladle to spoon the waffle batter onto the waffle maker and cook for about 5 minutes or until golden brown. Repeat this process, including spraying with coconut oil, with the rest of the batter. Keep the waffles warm on a plate or baking sheet in the oven set to very low heat while the rest of them cook and you prepare the corn sauce.

While the waffles are cooking, make the corn sauce. In a medium-sized pan or skillet, heat the olive oil for 30 seconds. Add the onion and cook down on medium heat until translucent. Add your garlic and corn and cook over medium to low heat for about 10 minutes, or until the corn is soft and tender. Add the salt and pepper, jalapeño, cilantro, and basil, and cook for another 10 minutes on low. Add the coconut milk and cook for another few minutes or until hot throughout.

Dollop the warm corn sauce onto your waffles and thank me later!

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