If you love banana bread, this banana bread granola by Natlicious Food is a fun way to enjoy those familiar flavors at breakfast. Ripe bananas, cinnamon, and walnuts give the oats a sweet, warmly spiced flavor. Maple syrup adds extra sweetness, while peanut butter brings a little richness to the mix.

This recipe is also a handy way to use up overripe bananas instead of freezing them or making another loaf of banana bread. Simply mash the bananas, mix them with the other ingredients, and spread everything onto a baking tray. The oven does most of the work, and stirring the granola halfway through helps it bake evenly.

Read more: This Pumpkin Granola Is A Tasty Festive Breakfast

Once the granola cools, it becomes crunchier and is ready to serve. Enjoy it with plant-based yogurt or milk, then add your favorite fresh fruit. Make a batch ahead of a busy week for an easy breakfast, or keep a jar nearby when you want something crunchy between meals. The recipe is vegan and can also be gluten-free when you use certified gluten-free oats.

This recipe comes from Natlicious Food. You can find the original recipe here.

Make this banana bread granola

This vegan banana bread granola combines oats, ripe bananas, walnuts, and cinnamon for a crunchy breakfast with classic banana bread flavor. Serve it with plant-based yogurt, milk, or fresh fruit, and make a batch whenever you have overripe bananas to use up. No ratings yet Servings 6 Ingredients 200 g ripe banana

100 g coconut oil

120 g maple syrup or other liquid sweetener of choice

1 tablespoon peanut butter

A splash of vanilla bean paste

300 g oats

100 g walnuts

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of salt Instructions Peel the ripe bananas into a large bowl and mash them using a form.

Add the coconut oil, maple syrup, peanut butter and whisk to combine.

Roughly chop the walnuts and add them into the bowl, along with the oats, cinnamon and salt.

Use silicon spatula or a spoon to combine everything well.

Spread the mixture in a baking tray that is lined with parchment paper and bake in a preheated oven at 150°C for 30-35 minutes.

After 20 minutes, remove the tray from the oven, mix a bit the granola and bake for the remainder of time.

Once it’s baked, remove the tray from the oven and let the granola fully cool down, before you store it away. This will help it get even crunchier.

Store it in air-tight containers, I used glass jars, for up to 3 weeks.

Serve with plant-based yogurt or milk and fruits of choice.

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