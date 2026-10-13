This vegan spicy mushroom and peanut ramen by Romy London combines a creamy coconut-peanut broth with mushrooms, ramen noodles, and Thai-inspired spices. Red curry paste, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, and lime give the broth plenty of flavor, while peanut butter and coconut milk make it smooth and rich.

Dried mushrooms soak first, and their liquid goes back into the broth for extra mushroom flavor. The ramen then cooks separately before joining the pot. Lime juice goes in at the end, which keeps the broth fresh. Toasted sesame seeds, peanuts, herbs, chili, and lime wedges give each bowl crunch, heat, and color.

Read more: Vegan One-Pot Oven Dumplings

Serve this ramen for lunch or dinner when you want something warm, spicy, and quick to put together. You can make the broth ahead and reheat it later, then cook the noodles fresh before serving. That makes it a useful option for busy evenings without losing the texture of the noodles.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Get warm and cozy with this spicy mushroom and peanut ramen

This vegan ramen combines mushrooms, peanut butter, coconut milk, red curry paste, and lime in a creamy spicy broth. Finish it with peanuts, sesame seeds, herbs, and chili for a quick lunch or dinner. No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 200 g dried ramen noodles

50 g dried mushrooms shiitake or mixed

1 tbsp peanut oil or toasted sesame oil

1 tbsp fresh ginger grated

2 garlic cloves minced

2 tbsp Thai red curry paste

1 tsp coconut sugar

2 tbsp smooth peanut butter

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp Thai seasoning mix

500 ml vegetable stock

400 ml coconut milk

Juice of 1 lime For Garnish: Toasted sesame seeds

Fresh coriander or Thai basil!

Peanuts

Fresh lime wedges

Sliced red chili for extra heat Instructions Place the dried mushrooms in a bowl with 250ml of boiling water and leave to soak for 10 minutes. Once rehydrated, slice them into thin strips and reserve the soaking liquid – this will add depth to your broth.

Heat the peanut oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add your freshly grated ginger and minced garlic, cooking until fragrant and golden (approximately 1 minute). This creates the aromatic foundation of your dish.

Add the Thai red curry paste, coconut sugar and peanut butter, allowing everything to melt together for one minute. Then add the soy sauce and Thai seasoning mix, allowing the spices to bloom for another minute. Pour in the reserved mushroom liquid for extra flavor, then slowly add the vegetable stock and bring to a gentle simmer.

Add the sliced mushrooms to your broth and simmer for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare your ramen noodles according to package instructions until just tender. Add them to the pot once cooked.

Pour the coconut milk into your peanut ramen broth, give everything a good stir and remove from the heat once warmed all the way through.

Add the fresh lime juice and taste for seasoning – this is your opportunity to perfect the balance – add more soy sauce if you need salt, or extra lime for brightness.

Portion the ramen noodles and broth into serving bowls, ensuring an even distribution of noodles, mushrooms, and broth. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds, fresh herbs, crunchy peanuts, chili slices and fresh lime wedges.

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