X
Headlines Health Other News Science

People Are More Likely To Say They’re Vegan Than Be Vegan, Finds Study

The study found an "identity-behavior gap" between how people self-identified and how they actually lived

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a women holding up two cans of food in the supermarket and reading the packaging. A new study has found that people are more likely to say that they’re vegan than to actually follow a vegan diet The study also found that veganism rates have “risen significantly” over the last decade - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A new study has found that people are more likely to say that they’re vegan than to actually follow a vegan diet.

The study also found that most nationally representative data on vegan diets comes from Europe and North America, despite those regions representing just a fraction of the global human population, while other regions are significantly underrepresented.

Read more: New Bipartisan Legislation Could Help Expand Plant-Based Manufacturing In The US

“The Aspirational Plate: Mapping The Gap Between Vegan & Vegetarian Identity And Global Behavior,” is the new study from Faunalytics, a nonprofit research and analysis organization that uses its data and insights to support animal advocacy.

Researchers investigated dietary rates across 58 countries over 10 years by conducting a systematic review of 837 nationally representative sources. The data they gathered indicates a “gap between vegan identity and global behavior.”

While veganism rates have “risen significantly” over the last decade, the researchers described it as more of “a crawl than a sprint.” Europe appeared to be driving global growth, while uptake in other regions either plateaued or could not be estimated.

The ‘identity-behavior gap’ and meat-free diets

The study also found that people are “significantly more likely” to self-identify as vegan or vegetarian than they are to follow an animal-free diet. Faunalytics said that in practice, this means that while an average of 1.65 percent of Europeans claim to be vegan, only 1.01 percent actually follow a vegan diet. In North America, while 3.24 percent of people claim to follow a vegetarian diet, just 0.75 percent follow one.

Furthermore, the study found that the “vast majority” of the nationally representative data on veganism came from Europe (69 percent) and North America (18 percent), even though those regions only make up roughly 16 percent of the global population. 

While 87 percent of the data came from Europe and North America, there was no data for Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, two regions that represent nearly 40 percent of the global population. The researchers found only “extremely limited” data on vegan diets in Latin America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Read more: Leading Heart Health Organization Says Eat More Plant Protein, Not Meat

‘Veganism is something worth aspiring to’

Photo shows a man's hands holding a knife and fork either side of an empty plate. A new study has found that people are more likely to say that they’re vegan than to actually follow a vegan diet
Adobe Stock Faunalytics noted that the identity-behavior gap indicates that veganism is aspirational

In The Aspirational Plate, Faunalytics made several recommendations to close the gap between vegan and vegetarian identity and behavior.

The nonprofit encouraged researchers to “fill the Global South data gap” by prioritizing funding and local collaboration in underrepresented regions; to pair self-ID with intake measures to get a better picture of people’s actual lifestyles; and to clearly define terms like vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian, which can be misinterpreted.

Faunalytics also recommended treating self-reporting “with caution,” not assuming Europe’s plant-based growth is universal, and seeing the identity-behavior gap as “an opportunity,” as it implies that “veganism is something worth aspiring to.”

Please note: PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com

Tagged

diet

environment

health

news

science

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active