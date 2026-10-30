UK Government Announces Planned End Of CO2 Stunning For Pigs

The UK government has announced new plans to end the CO2 stunning of pigs “to prevent further suffering.”

The government launched an eight-week consultation into phasing out the controversial practice at the end of October. The announcement was welcomed by animal advocates but met with pushback from some meat industry groups.

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The UK government has proposed a two-to-three-year transition away from CO2 stunning and towards “more humane” methods. The announcement described pigs as “highly sentient and intelligent animals” capable of experiencing pain and fear.

The government framed ending CO2 stunning as being motivated by animal welfare, but repeated CO2 shortages are likely also a factor. Earlier this year, the government acknowledged “difficult market conditions” amid recurring CO2 shortages.

The UK kills more than 10 million pigs per year. Most are stunned with high-concentration CO2 before slaughter. According to Compassion in World Farming (CIWF), CO2 stunning increased from 52 percent in 2013 to 90 percent in 2025.

Anthony Field, the head of CIWF UK, said, “We warmly welcome the UK Government’s consultation to end CO2 slaughter for pigs. An important and long-awaited step towards improving pig welfare.”

Laura Hellwig, the managing director of Viva!, also welcomed the news, but said, “While welfare reform within industrial animal agriculture is important, it must not be seen as the final destination. If the Government’s goal is to end suffering, replacing one stunning method with another is not the answer.”

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CO2 gas causes pigs ‘avoidable’ pain, respiratory distress, and fear

The new consultation comes roughly a year after the independent Animal Welfare Committee (AWC) called for widespread CO2 stunning to be phased out in the UK.

In a landmark report, AWC confirmed that there is “significant” evidence that exposing pigs to CO2 causes “avoidable” pain, respiratory distress, and fear. It recommended that the industry end the practice within at least five years.

Over two decades ago, the Farm Animal Welfare Council said CO2 stunning “is not acceptable and we wish to see it phased out in five years.” At the time, the Farm Animal Welfare Council called for 2007 as a hard deadline to end CO2 gas use.

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