‘Traitors’ Star Paul Gorton Says ‘Being Vegan Is The Easiest Life Choice I’ve Made’

TV presenter and Traitors star Paul Gorton has said that being vegan is “the easiest life choice” that he’s ever made.

He also revealed that he was previously a heavy consumer of meat and dairy products, but went “full vegan” overnight.

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In May, Plant Based News (PBN) shared a reel of Sir David Attenborough on Instagram in celebration of the iconic broadcaster’s 100th birthday.

In the video, Attenborough says, “The planet can’t support billions of large meat-eaters. There just isn’t the space. If we all had a largely plant-based diet, we would need only half the land we use at the moment.”

In the thread underneath the reel, Gorton wrote, “Being vegan is the easiest life choice I’ve made, if I can do it anyone can.” In a separate comment, he added, “Lovely sentiment by David although land mass is lower down the list of reasons I’m vegan!”

When asked for advice by other commenters about going vegan, Gorton said, “I was a massive meat and dairy consumer and went full vegan overnight. Every meal we made something from Deliciously Ella, her recipes and foods are perfect.

“I don’t treat [it] as a commitment like going sober or quitting smoking etc., I believe it’s completely normal and the alternative is abnormal. The idea of eating meat and dairy literally makes me feel sick. Just do it and see how you get on, you can do it.”

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‘I’ve been vegan for about seven years’

Gorton is best known for his role as the villain on Traitors season two, but he has also appeared on shows like Celebrity Mastermind and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

Gorton is a former professional BMX rider, a sport that he resumed just before hosting 2012’s Quest for the Backflip for the Extreme Sports Channel. Earlier this year, he hosted the BBC Two quiz show Do You Know Your Place?

Last year, Gorton spoke to WhichBingo about his time on Traitors. When asked about what breakfast was like on set, he said, “Breakfast was actually my least favourite part. I usually had something in my room instead. I’ve been vegan for about seven years so the continental breakfast of croissants, milk, and meats wasn’t for me. They did have oat milk and a brilliant chef who made special meals for me, though. No one actually knew I was vegan until now, so there’s a little scoop for you!”

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