Is Marina Diamandis Vegan? Here’s What We Know

Marina Diamandis has shared a post on social media in support of animal rights and plant-based foods, but is she vegan?

The Welsh singer-songwriter currently performs under the mononym Marina, and previously toured as Marina and the Diamonds. Throughout her career, Diamandis has advocated for social justice and both mental and physical health.



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Earlier this month, Diamandis shared a video on her Instagram of someone stroking a cow. The clip featured text that said, “Call me crazy but if your food is laying down for cuddles, maybe you should eat something else.”

Diamandis added her own message to the post and wrote, “plus plant-based burgers taste exactly the same.”

Marina Diamandis / Instagram Marina Diamandis shared a pro-vegan post on Instagram earlier this month

In the Marina and the Diamonds sub-Reddit, fans discussed whether Diamandis’s recent post could mean she is adopting a vegan diet. One person wrote, “So happy to see this from her. People are waking up.”

It has not been confirmed if Diamandis now follows a vegan diet, and the musician has not yet spoken on the subject explicitly.

However, in a 2022 interview with Galore, she described herself as “mostly” plant-based. In the same interview, she also praised the vegan Oreo milkshake, burgers, and breakfast from Honey Bee Burger in West Hollywood, which has since closed.

Read more: Aaron Pierre Plays A Vegan Superhero In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

Cows are complex, intelligent, and can even use tools

Adobe Stock Cows are intelligent and can be cuddly and affectionate

As noted in the Instagram post Diamandis shared, cows can be extremely affectionate. Like humans, cows are not a monolith, and they can be bold and playful, or quiet and shy, but many of them enjoy the touch and company of other animals.

Studies show that cows are able to recognize faces, solve problems, and in some cases, even use tools. When given the freedom to do so, cows form intense friendships with each other and can become distressed when separated.

Together, the UK and US kill nearly 11 billion animals per year, including cows, most of whom are factory-farmed.

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