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Is Marina Diamandis Vegan? Here’s What We Know

Musician Marina Diamandis has shared an animal rights post on her Instagram

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3 Minutes Read

Photo shows Marina Diamandis performing at a music festival. Marina Diamandis has shared a post on social media in support of animal rights and plant-based foods, but is she vegan? Is Marina Diamandis vegan? - Media Credit: Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock

Marina Diamandis has shared a post on social media in support of animal rights and plant-based foods, but is she vegan?

The Welsh singer-songwriter currently performs under the mononym Marina, and previously toured as Marina and the Diamonds. Throughout her career, Diamandis has advocated for social justice and both mental and physical health.

Read more: Britons Are Buying Less Fake Meat, But More Beans And Tofu

Earlier this month, Diamandis shared a video on her Instagram of someone stroking a cow. The clip featured text that said, “Call me crazy but if your food is laying down for cuddles, maybe you should eat something else.”

Diamandis added her own message to the post and wrote, “plus plant-based burgers taste exactly the same.”

Image is an Instagram screengrab taken from Marina Diamandis's social media account. Marina Diamandis has shared a post on social media in support of animal rights and plant-based foods, but is she vegan?
Marina Diamandis / Instagram Marina Diamandis shared a pro-vegan post on Instagram earlier this month

In the Marina and the Diamonds sub-Reddit, fans discussed whether Diamandis’s recent post could mean she is adopting a vegan diet. One person wrote, “So happy to see this from her. People are waking up.”

It has not been confirmed if Diamandis now follows a vegan diet, and the musician has not yet spoken on the subject explicitly.

However, in a 2022 interview with Galore, she described herself as “mostly” plant-based. In the same interview, she also praised the vegan Oreo milkshake, burgers, and breakfast from Honey Bee Burger in West Hollywood, which has since closed.

Read more: Aaron Pierre Plays A Vegan Superhero In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

Cows are complex, intelligent, and can even use tools

Photo shows a lone cow standing in the middle of a field. Marina Diamandis has shared a post on social media in support of animal rights and plant-based foods that features a cow.
Adobe Stock Cows are intelligent and can be cuddly and affectionate

As noted in the Instagram post Diamandis shared, cows can be extremely affectionate. Like humans, cows are not a monolith, and they can be bold and playful, or quiet and shy, but many of them enjoy the touch and company of other animals.

Studies show that cows are able to recognize faces, solve problems, and in some cases, even use tools. When given the freedom to do so, cows form intense friendships with each other and can become distressed when separated.

Together, the UK and US kill nearly 11 billion animals per year, including cows, most of whom are factory-farmed.

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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