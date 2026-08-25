Supermodel Christie Brinkley Says She Follows A Vegan ‘Organic Garden Rainbow Diet’

Christie Brinkley has said that she now follows a vegan “organic garden rainbow diet.”

The 72-year-old American model, businesswoman, author, and animal advocate has been vegetarian since she was 13 and adopted a fully plant-based diet two years ago. She described the change in a social media post earlier this month.

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Brinkley said, “As some of you may know I’m no longer a lifelong vegetarian. I’m a vegan. For about two years now and people seem to think that’s hard to do, but it’s really not.” According to Brinkley, she prefers not to spend too much time in the kitchen, so her recipes are all “quick and easy.” She said, “One of my biggest secrets to making everything taste delicious and gourmet is fresh herbs on everything.”

The recipes include a “garden sandwich” made with toasted sourdough, olive oil, baby tomatoes, zucchini blossoms, basil, and shishido peppers; a broccoli, bean, and a “no-nut” quinoa pesto served over spaghetti; “kitchen sink” avocado toast topped with fresh herbs and green olives; a baked oatmeal-style bowl made with fresh berries and almond milk that “tastes like a blueberry muffin,” and steamed courgettes with garlic, olive oil, and basil. Many of the ingredients come from Brinkley’s garden.

“The world has caught up with us and they offer all kinds of things,” Brinkley said. “But thankfully what I love most are the things that I grow in my garden so I thought I would share a couple of my little recipes that taste like summer!”

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Christie Brinkley’s animal advocacy

Brinkley regularly posts on social media about her garden, including tips and tricks for supporting pollinators and other wildlife, and protecting the environment. She is a lifelong supporter of animal rights, and in 1989, publicly refused to wear fur.

Brinkley participated in PETA’s long-running campaign against the Ringling Bros. Circus in the mid-2000s, opposed NYC’s horse-drawn carriage industry, highlighted cruelty at SeaWorld and the plight of captive marine animals, and advocated for meat-free diets. Last year, she encouraged people to adopt senior rescue dogs.

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