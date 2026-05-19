Beyond Is Partnering With Vegan Strictly Winner Karen Carney

Beyond is partnering with Karen Carney, a sports journalist, celebrated footballer, advocate for veganism, and the winner of last year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Carney and Beyond (formerly Beyond Meat) are collaborating on a new UK-focused campaign to promote balanced plant-based eating and high-protein foods.

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According to Beyond, Carney will front a series of national, seasonal, and food-led segments in the run-up to this summer’s football. They will include recipes, match-day content, BBQ suggestions, and other tips focused on Beyond’s meat.

“I’ve followed a plant-based lifestyle for years and Beyond Meat products are high in protein and a really simple way to enjoy the foods I love, like burgers, sausages, wraps, bowls and quick dinners, without feeling like I’m missing out,” Carney said.

She added, “I’m excited to work with Beyond Meat to show people that eating well doesn’t need to be complicated or restrictive.”

In March, Beyond CEO Ethan Brown said, “It’s just not the moment for plant-based meat,” following the company’s recent rebrand and move away from the sector. In April, a new report called for alternative proteins to be taken more seriously amid repeated price parity and the plant-based market’s new growth.

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Football, winning ‘Strictly,’ and being vegan

Beyond Meat According to Beyond Meat, Karen Carney has created a recipe for a “10-minute” Beyond burger

Carney, who was known as “the wizard” during her football career, partnered with professional dancer Carlos Gu to win season 23 of Strictly Come Dancing.

In a message sent to Plant Based News (PBN) at the time, one Strictly viewer praised how Carney has continually platformed veganism throughout her time as a footballer and her TV appearances, inspiring some fans of the Strictly to go vegan too.

“A plant-based diet really suits me and my only regret is that I didn’t do it earlier,” Carney said. “There is a misconception that you’re going to lose power and strength but that hasn’t been my experience. Once my body started to adapt, my recovery was better, my stats were better and I felt better in myself.”

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