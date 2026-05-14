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The US Army Is Looking For New Plant-Based Proteins To Put In Rations

The US Army has called for new alternative proteins and novel production methods to create light, nutritious rations

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Photo shows soldiers sharing military rations on a small stove. The US Army is looking for new alternative proteins and plant-based meat products to put in soldiers' rations Roughly 81 percent of active duty personnel believe the military should provide plant-based options - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

The US Army is looking for new plant-based proteins to put in soldiers’ rations.

The military is simultaneously looking for innovative technology to help manufacture plant-based and alternative proteins on the front lines.

Read more: New Bipartisan Legislation Could Help Expand Plant-Based Manufacturing In The US

According to a recent Sources Sought Announcement, the US Army’s Combat Feeding Division (CFD) is “seeking information from industry and academia on capabilities related to alternative proteins.”

The CFD’s announcement called for information from “industry and academia” on how alternative proteins can enhance food supply chain resilience, enable biomanufacturing “in combat-forward environments,” and provide “tailored, high-quality nutrition” to personnel.

One area of interest is “advanced technologies and processes,” such as precision fermentation. In particular, the CFD is looking to enhance production of alternative proteins for “lightweight and nutrient-dense” meals.

The CFD has also called for innovative product development to help create lightweight, nutritious, and palatable proteins for rations, and industry partners and contractors to carry out consumer research and supply product samples.

“These prototypes will be provided to the Government for sensory acceptability and other performance characteristics and will be consumed by our test panel of experts,” the announcement says.

The Services Sought Announcement lists a deadline of May 15, 2026.

Read more: Upcycled Coffee Grounds Could Be The Secret To Enhancing Plant-Based Meat

More plant-based rations by 2027

Photo shows an open army ration tin full of grain and topped with pickles. The US Army is looking for new alternative proteins and plant-based meat products to put in soldiers' rations
Adobe Stock The US Army is looking for new alternative proteins to put in soldiers’ rations

Last year, the CFD announced that it would be replacing all existing vegetarian MREs (meal, ready to eat) with fully plant-based options by 2027, in response to feedback from service personnel. The US Army regularly updates military rations based on their popularity, weight, and nutritional benefits, swapping some old items for new.

Roughly 81 percent of active-duty service members believe that the military should provide plant-based options, while 69 percent say that plant-based mREs should be available. Over half say that they would choose plant-based rations over meat.

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alternative proteins

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precision fermentation

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