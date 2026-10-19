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Most Consumers In Urban India Would Buy Cultivated Meat

Over 90 percent of people surveyed by Good Food Institute India said they found cultivated meat "appealing"

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2 Minutes Read

Photo shows a group of young Indian friends eating at a cafe. New research has found that most consumers in urban India would buy cultivated meat Ninety-four percent of people in India’s metropolises would buy cultivated meat - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

New research has found that most consumers in urban India would buy cultivated meat.

According to a survey conducted by Good Food Institute (GFI) India, 94 percent of people in India’s metropolises would be willing to purchase and try cultivated meat.

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GFI India carried out eight qualitative mini-group discussions with 32 participants as well as an online survey of 414 respondents. Those surveyed were aged 18-44, non-vegetarian graduates and postgraduates from households earning at least INR 1.5 lakh (roughly USD $1580) per month and residing in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Ninety-four percent of people said they would buy and try cultivated meat, while 91 percent said they find the emerging alternative protein appealing. Just two percent said that they definitely or probably would not be willing to try cultivated meat.

Seventy-five percent of respondents said they believed that cultivated meat performed better than traditional meat when it comes to animal welfare. Most also believed cultivated meat was superior when it comes to the environment (74 percent), food safety (69 percent), healthiness (63 percent), and nutrition (61 percent).

GFI India noted that its findings “reflect the perceptions of this prospective early-adopter segment,” and are not nationally representative.

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‘Meat-reducers’ and potential vegetarians

Photo shows hands holding two large burgers. New research has found that most consumers in urban India would buy cultivated meat
Adobe Stock Cultivated meat and other alternative proteins are generally considered better for animals and the environment compared to traditional meat

A recent survey by Faunalytics found that nearly 60 percent of young people in India are “meat-reducers,” and that 50 percent of non-reducers are open to veganism.

The survey found that 58 percent of Gen Z people who live at home with their parents in India identified as some type of meat-reducer, including vegans, vegetarians, pescetarians, and “reducetarians.” Fifty percent of that group said that they were “likely,” “very likely,” or “extremely likely” to go vegan in the next year.

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cultivated meat

india

meat

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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