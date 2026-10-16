Workers ‘Hit, Drag, And Swear’ At Cows On Award-Winning UK Dairy Farm

An undercover investigation found that workers “hit, drag, and swear” at cows at an award-winning dairy farm in the UK.

Two Pools Farm near Bristol supplies major brands such as M&S and Müller. At the time of the investigation, it was part of the RSPCA Assured scheme, and has also received multiple industry awards for being “high-welfare.”

Read more: Most Brits Are Opposed To Bloodsports, Animal Testing, Fur, And Factory Farming

For All Animals, a coalition of 14 animal and environmental organizations, documented more than 700 incidents of physical and verbal abuse over three days in November, 2025. Workers “repeatedly” kicked and dragged cows, and struck them with objects. The workers left some animals, including newborns, without food for prolonged periods, and force-fed others while they were “visibly distressed.”

Captured footage shows calves crying, circling, and attempting to suckle objects, which For All Animals described as signs of hunger and stress following animals’ separation from their mothers. Workers were also filmed shouting profanities at the cows, and activists notably captured footage of abuse that took place before and immediately after an M&S inspection to check welfare standards.

A dead calf was removed via a “hurried clean-up operation” shortly before the inspector arrived, and the inspection itself lasted just ten minutes. According to For All Animals, the inspector did not enter any pens or physically examine any calves, and less than one minute after they left, activists filmed a worker “repeatedly” striking a calf in the face, raising “serious questions” about the efficacy of the scheme.

Read more: Bristol City Council Bans High-Carbon Ads, Including Flights And Fast Fashion

‘It’s hard to see how farming in systems like this can ever be “kind”’

For All Animals Activists filmed over 700 incidents of animal abuse over three days

Jane Tredgett, a former RSPCA vice chair, former RSPCA Assured board member, and current spokesperson for For All Animals, said, “The RSPCA claims to oppose factory farming – so why does it certify factory farms?

“From my decade inside the organisation, and seeing these farms first-hand, RSPCA Assured systems are not fundamentally different. Practices like early separation, confinement and painful mutilations are still permitted. It’s hard to see how farming in systems like this can ever be ‘kind.’”

A For All Animals petition that calls on the RSPCA to end its support of factory farming can be signed and shared here.

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