Inside A 7-Day Plant-Based Food Tour of Madrid and Barcelona

If the first things that come to mind when you think of Spain are jamón, seafood paella, and eggy tortilla española, fear not. According to plant-based content creator Eunice Reyes, a vegan food tour of Spain is not too good to be true. It is entirely possible to explore some of the country’s most famous dishes, vibrant cities, and cultural landmarks as a vegan or plant-forward eater, without missing out on a thing.

Reyes, who runs the YouTube channel Rated V for Vegan, has built her platform around showing viewers that vegan travel is just as exciting, immersive, and delicious as any traditional food-focused trip. Her goal is not only to highlight plant-based food around the world. She also aims to create experiences where travelers can connect with local culture through food, history, and community.

Read more: This Summer Paella Is A One-Pan Vegan Feast

In a recent video, Reyes documents a seven-day group journey through Madrid and Barcelona, combining sightseeing, museums, markets, cooking classes, and a seemingly endless lineup of vegan Spanish dishes. By the end of the trip, it becomes clear that the food is only part of what makes the experience memorable.

Traditional Spanish food gets a vegan makeover in Madrid

For more vegan recipes, lifestyle, and travel content, check out the Rated V for Vegan YouTube channel.

The tour begins in Madrid with a welcome dinner at Hakuna Matata, one of Reyes’ favorite vegan restaurants in the city. After introducing themselves through icebreakers, the group dives into a family-style feast designed to showcase vegan versions of traditional Spanish dishes.

Among the highlights is a vegan interpretation of carasto, a northern Spanish meatball stew served with potatoes and a rich red wine sauce. The group also samples vegan shrimp salad, a vegan lamb dish, vegan cachopos stuffed with cheese, roasted artichokes with romesco sauce, and a Moroccan-inspired pastella. The evening finishes with dessert and sets the tone for the days ahead.

Reyes emphasizes one of Madrid’s defining characteristics throughout the trip: walkability. The group spends much of the tour exploring on foot, experiencing the city much like locals do.

Museums, local history, and a home-style Madrid specialty

The second day combines culture and food. After visiting the famous Prado Museum and learning about its origins from a local guide, the group heads to Santi Pura for a vegan version of cocido madrileño, Madrid’s iconic chickpea-based stew.

The restaurant owner explains that cocido is traditionally prepared differently across Spain but that Madrid’s version centers on chickpeas, vegetables, and various sausages. The restaurant developed a vegan version years ago and prepares it specially for the group.

Reyes describes the experience as particularly meaningful because the dish is usually associated with home cooking rather than restaurant dining. The meal includes noodle soup, chickpeas, carrots, potatoes, cabbage, and house-made vegan sausages.

“This is a dish you typically don’t get at restaurants,” Reyes explains. “It’s usually found in people’s houses.”

The feast also includes konjac calamari, additional appetizers, dessert, and café con leche.

Following lunch, the group joins a guided walking tour through Madrid’s historic streets, visits local markets, learns about flamenco culture, and steps inside the city’s famous cathedral.

Peruvian flavors and Madrid nightlife

That evening, the group visits Los Andenes, a vegan Peruvian restaurant that Reyes considers one of her favorites in Madrid.

The meal begins with chicha morada, a traditional sweet drink made from purple corn. Reyes enthusiastically describes it as “so good” and notes its unique flavor profile.

The food continues with mushroom ceviche, empanadas, lomo saltado, breaded vegan chicken served with arroz chaufa, sweet plantains, and one of the standout desserts of the entire trip.

“This has to be one of the best tres leches cakes I’ve ever had in my life,” Reyes says.

After dinner, some members of the group continue exploring Madrid’s nightlife with rooftop views and salsa dancing.

Tortilla, markets, paella, and churros

The following day introduces visitors to another side of Madrid. After touring the Reina Sofía Museum, the group heads to Chapatas for vegan tortilla española.

Reyes explains that the traditional Spanish omelet is recreated using chickpea flour instead of eggs. The version they try includes onions, a subject of ongoing debate among tortilla enthusiasts in Spain.

From there, the group explores the bustling Rastro flea market, visits independent artisan stalls, and stops at Mercado de San Miguel. Inside the famous market, they discover vegan paella and vegetable skewers before embarking on a churro tasting adventure.

At Chocolatería 1902, they enjoy vegan hot chocolate alongside freshly made churros. Later, they compare them with churros from the historic San Ginés, one of Madrid’s most famous chocolaterías.

After spending time around Plaza Mayor and soaking up the atmosphere surrounding a Barcelona versus Real Madrid match, the group prepares for one final Madrid dinner.

A Michelin-recognized plant-based experience

The final evening in Madrid takes place at Mudrá, a restaurant recognized three times by the Michelin Guide.

The menu demonstrates how far plant-based fine dining has evolved. Reyes and her guests sample Amazonia sushi featuring plantain, tomato tartare designed to resemble tuna, oyster mushroom tacos, and a cannelloni dish. The dish unexpectedly reminds Reyes of a meat lasagna.

The presentation leaves a lasting impression, but so do the desserts.

“Definitely a must-visit,” Reyes says.

The next morning, the group boards a train bound for Barcelona.

Barcelona begins with fusion cuisine and classic Catalan dishes

After arriving in Barcelona, the travelers head straight to lunch at The Green Spot.

The restaurant serves kale chips, fusion-style patatas bravas, kimchi tempura pizza, and pistachio ice cream that Reyes praises for tasting authentically nutty.

Dinner that evening takes place at Teresa Carles, one of Barcelona’s pioneering vegetarian restaurants. The group enjoys vegan croquetas, Caesar salad with vegan chicken, eggplant cannelloni, and several other sharing dishes.

Reyes also takes the opportunity to remind viewers that croquetas in traditional restaurants often contain egg-based batter, making vegan labeling especially important.

Markets, tapas, and Catalan desserts

YouTube / Rated V for Vegan At Barcelona’s Santa Caterina Market, La Carnisseria Vegana showcases a selection of plant-based tortilla, tomato bread, and vegan chorizo

One of the most memorable sections of Reyes’ vegan food tour of Spain is a guided tour through Barcelona’s markets and neighborhoods.

At Santa Caterina Market, the group visits a vegan vendor called La Carnisseria Vegana, where they sample vegan cheeses, sausages, tortilla, and specialty proteins. The contrast between the vegan stall and neighboring meat vendors highlights Barcelona’s growing plant-based scene.

Additional stops include a tapas restaurant serving olives, pan con tomate, croquetas, grilled carrots, and patatas bravas.

Dessert arrives in the form of pistachio cheesecake and crema catalana.

“This is delicious,” Reyes says of the cheesecake. “It’s almost like a cheesecake meets tres leches.”

The day ends with free time at Barcelona Beach before more tapas, sangria, and several varieties of vegan paella for dinner.

Read more: This Spanish Omelet Is So Juicy You Won’t Believe It’s Vegan

Gaudí landmarks, cooking classes, and a farewell feast

As the trip nears its conclusion, the group visits some of Barcelona’s most famous attractions.

They explore Park Güell, learning about Antoni Gaudí’s vision and the site’s status as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Later, they travel to Tibidabo, the highest point in Barcelona, where they enjoy panoramic views. They also have a picnic featuring vegan romesco, vegan brie, and vegan salami sandwiches.

One of the tour’s highlights is a cooking class with Chef David Llenas, who has worked in Michelin-starred kitchens across Europe. Participants learn how to prepare traditional Catalan rice dishes and vegan crema catalana using plant milk, starch, sugar, and turmeric instead of eggs.

The final full day includes visits to Casa Batlló and the Sagrada Família, two of Gaudí’s most celebrated works. Lunch comes from a local vegan kebab restaurant before the group gathers one last time for a farewell dinner at Velada.

The menu includes gazpacho, patatas bravas, roasted artichokes, vegan cheese boards, and salads. It also features what Reyes describes as one of the best vegan meatball sandwiches she has tasted.

But as the evening draws to a close, the focus shifts away from food.

Guests share stories about birthdays, friendships, and the joy of traveling with like-minded people. Several attendees reveal they have already booked additional trips with Reyes.

Although the restaurants, markets, and landmarks showcase the best of Madrid and Barcelona, Reyes concludes that the people ultimately make the experience special.

“You are what makes these trips special,” Reyes says. “So, thank you for the memories.”

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