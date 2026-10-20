‘The Evidence Base Is Thin’: Scientists Analyze The Supposed Benefits Of Carnivore Diets

Scientists have analyzed the supposed benefits of carnivore diets and found the evidence base to be “thin.”

The study also examined the potential for carnivore diets to increase LDL cholesterol levels and raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, which is likely.

Read more: Swap Meat For Vegetables And Avert 4.5 Million Chronic Disease Cases, Finds Study

A team of scientists, including Doctor Mathew Nagra, conducted a narrative review of the existing literature on the carnivore diet and assessed its impact on cardiovascular health. Recent Progress in Nutrition published their work earlier this month.

While anecdotal reports and limited survey data suggest that the carnivore diet may improve glycemic control and “select cardiovascular risk markers in the short term,” the authors noted that this is potentially driven by concurrent weight loss. They also found that other markers, including LDL-cholesterol, “may worsen.”

In the largest study (2,029 adults), median LDL was self-reported as 172 mg/dL on a carnivore diet, up from 126. A second survey showed LDL going from 157 to 256 mg/dL. Furthermore, modeled carnivore menus provided zero fiber, very little vitamin C, magnesium, and potassium, and high intake of both saturated fat and sodium.

‘Here’s what we found: The evidence base is thin’

Writing on LinkedIn, Nagra said, “We investigated the little research we have on carnivore diets and how they may impact heart health, mortality risk, nutrient intake, and more. Here’s what we found: The evidence base is thin: There are zero randomized trials or prospective cohort studies. What exists is mostly self-reported surveys (carnivores love these, right?), case reports, and diet modeling.”

The authors concluded that “The current evidence does not support the long-term safety or efficacy of carnivore diets in preventing cardiovascular disease.

“Concerns remain regarding its high levels of saturated fat, sodium, cholesterol, and heme iron, as well as its deficiencies in fiber and essential micronutrients, all of which are associated with increased cardiovascular risk.”

The authors also noted that excluding all plant-based foods is “inconsistent with public health and clinical practice guidelines,” which generally recommend diets rich in plant-based whole foods as a route to reducing cardiovascular disease risk.

Read more: Stacey Dooley’s ‘Clickbait Clinic’ Tackles The Carnivore Diet

Plant-based foods could lower cardiovascular disease risk

Adobe Stock In contrast with the carnivore diet, plant-based foods are thought to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and other negative health outcomes

In September, a study found that reducing red and processed meat consumption in favor of vegetables and legumes could significantly reduce chronic disease cases and extend the average person’s lifespan, primarily due to positive “cardiovascular outcomes” from increased vegetable intake. A separate study found that following the plant-rich Planetary Health Diet can cut heart disease risk by up to 28 percent.

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