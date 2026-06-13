New Peanut Butter Study Finds Benefits For Muscle And Brain Health

Peanut butter is often seen as a calorie-dense food that people should limit, especially when it comes to weight and overall health. But a new peanut butter study is challenging that assumption, suggesting it may offer benefits that go beyond basic nutrition. In a recent video, Plant Based Science London explores emerging research on how peanut butter could support both physical strength and cognitive function.

The video breaks down findings from two randomized controlled trials. One focuses on older adults at risk of falls and examines whether adding peanut butter to the diet can improve muscle power. The other looks at younger adults and explores how peanuts and peanut butter may influence memory, mood, and stress. Together, the results point to a simple, accessible food that may play a role in both muscle function and brain health, without the expected downsides often linked to calorie-dense foods.

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A peanut butter study finds improvements in muscle power

The first peanut butter study followed 120 adults aged 66 to 89 over six months. Half were assigned to eat 43 grams of peanut butter daily, roughly three tablespoons, while the control group maintained their usual diet and avoided nuts.

Most measures of physical function, including gait speed, stayed the same. However, the peanut butter group showed improvements in lower-body strength. Sit-to-stand test times were faster, and both absolute and relative muscle power increased.

While the change may seem small, it is considered meaningful. The test is closely linked to fall risk, frailty, and loss of independence. As the lead researcher says, “Being able to complete the test faster means greater muscle power. Muscle power enables older people to perform activities of daily living.”

Why the findings surprised researchers

The results stood out for two reasons. First, the intervention was simple. Participants did not change their exercise habits or overall lifestyle. They just added peanut butter to their diet.

Second, despite increasing their intake of protein and unsaturated fat, participants did not gain weight. As the video explains, “Improvements occurred without weight increases,” which challenges the assumption that calorie-dense foods automatically lead to fat gain.

Peanuts are also naturally high in protein, providing around 10 grams per serving in the study. Researchers suggest that compounds like arginine may help improve blood flow to muscles, although this remains a hypothesis.

Read more: This Oil-Free Vegan Peanut Butter Cheesecake Is Packed Full Of Plants

A second peanut butter study links it to memory and mood

Adobe Stock Peanuts and peanut butter are linked to improved memory, lower stress, and better mood

For more plant-based health and nutrition content, check out Plant Based Science London’s YouTube channel. You can find the original video here.

A second randomized controlled trial looked at younger, healthy adults over six months. Participants consumed either peanuts, peanut butter, or a control butter without fiber or polyphenols.

Both the peanut and peanut butter groups showed improvements in immediate memory compared to the control group. They also reported lower anxiety levels and a reduced stress response, with some measures of mood improving as well.

These findings suggest that components in peanuts may influence how the brain functions under stress and during cognitive tasks.

How peanut butter may support brain health

Researchers point to compounds such as polyphenols and fiber as possible explanations. These nutrients are known to interact with the gut microbiome, which plays a role in the gut-brain axis.

As highlighted in the video, these bioactive compounds “may influence the gut-brain axis and cognitive function,” potentially supporting memory and stress resilience. However, the research shows associations rather than direct cause and effect.

What to look for when choosing peanut butter

The benefits seen in each peanut butter study relate to simple, minimally processed products rather than highly refined versions. In the video, it’s recommended to choose peanut butter with no added oils and little to no salt. Many commercial options include extra ingredients that can dilute the nutritional profile, so sticking to varieties made from just peanuts helps keep the focus on the protein, healthy fats, and bioactive compounds highlighted in the research.

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