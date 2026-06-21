Many US Adults Incorrectly Think Meat And Eggs Reduce High Cholesterol Risk

According to a new survey, many US adults incorrectly believe that meat and eggs reduce the risk of developing high cholesterol when the opposite is true.

The survey, conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), also found that one in five adults was entirely unaware of any association between diet and blood cholesterol levels.

Read more: Over Half Of Men Perceive The Carnivore Diet As ‘Masculine’

To complete the survey, Morning Consult polled 2,200 US adults at the end of May.

When asked what the effects of certain foods are on an individual’s blood cholesterol level, roughly half correctly said that beans, whole grains, and soy can reduce risk. However, 36 percent incorrectly said that eating chicken reduced risk, 26 percent said red meat reduced risk, and 18 percent said that eggs reduced risk.

‘Artery-clogging hyperlipidemia’

Dr Heather Shenkman, a cardiologist based in Encino, California, said, “Americans consume over 100 pounds of chicken each year – more than double the amount eaten in 1980. Unfortunately, more than one in three people inaccurately believe that consuming chicken actually protects against elevated cholesterol.”

She added, “In reality, meat and dairy products, which also includes chicken, contribute to artery-clogging hyperlipidemia – a symptomless public health crisis affecting one in four US adults – which is a leading cause of cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke.”

After learning that processed meats can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, more than six out of 10 US adults said that they would support tobacco-style labels warning consumers about cholesterol risk on the packaging of animal products.

Furthermore, more than half said they would be willing to try a plant-based diet to reduce existing high cholesterol or to mitigate the risk of developing it in the future.

Read more: Study Finds Children And Teenagers Are More Open To Meat-Free Diets

Animal products linked to elevated cholesterol risk

Adobe Stock PCRM has said that about 60 percent of an egg’s calories come from fat

According to PCRM, eating chicken increases the risk of developing high cholesterol as much as red meat, while eggs, which are roughly nine percent fat and contain 200mg of cholesterol each, also “contribute” to the risk of heart disease.

In April, the American Heart Association (AHA) updated its cardiovascular health guidelines and once again recommended that people eat more plant protein and less meat. In December last year, a study found that plant-based diets could help to prevent and reverse a specific type of heart disease in hypertension patients.

A separate study by Morning Consult and PCRM found that 87 percent of Americans incorrectly believe that getting adequate protein requires animal products. Twenty-two percent didn’t believe it was possible to build muscle on a plant-based diet at all.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com