Protein bars are the kind of snack people reach for when life is moving fast: between meetings, after the gym, on the school run, or during that 4 p.m. moment when lunch suddenly feels like a distant memory. But many shop-bought bars can be expensive, chalky, and packed with ultraprocessed ingredients. In a recent video, David and Stephen Flynn of The Happy Pear share how to make chocolate protein bars at home using whole-food ingredients and plenty of plant protein. A glossy chocolate topping makes them look much more like dessert than “health food.”

The identical twin brothers, known widely as Dave and Steve, are the Irish founders of The Happy Pear, a plant-based food company and lifestyle brand they started in 2004 with a small vegetable shop and a mission to help people eat more vegetables. Over the past two decades, The Happy Pear has grown into a recognizable name in plant-based cooking, with cafés, cookbooks, recipes, online content, a recipe club, and a community focused on helping people eat more plants, move more, and live healthier lives.

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The brothers’ infectious energy runs through their protein bar video, where they make what they call “chocolate fudgy protein bars.” The bars contain seeds, oats, peanut flour, peanut butter, cacao, and maple syrup.

“Often protein bars can be chalky, made of ingredients that are UPF or ultraprocessed, and they just can be expensive,” one of the brothers says at the start of the video. Their alternative, they explain, is made with familiar whole-food ingredients and designed to taste good enough that their kids “adore them,” whether or not anyone is especially focused on protein.

A whole-food answer to the protein bar aisle

For more decadent plant-based recipes, visit The Happy Pear YouTube channel.

The Happy Pear’s bars are built around a simple idea: start with protein-rich plants, bind them with naturally sweet, creamy ingredients, and finish with chocolate so the whole thing feels indulgent.

The dry mix begins with pumpkin seeds, which the brothers say are approximately 30 percent protein. They add hemp hearts, describing them as similar to hemp seeds and also about 30 percent protein. Rolled oats, or porridge oats, as they note, bring structure and help hold the bars together, while also contributing slow-release carbohydrates.

Cacao powder gives the bars their deep chocolate flavor. The brothers point out that cacao powder is different from chocolate because it does not contain cacao butter, meaning it is lower in fat while still delivering that rich, chocolatey taste.

The real protein boost comes from peanut flour. The Flynns describe it as defatted peanut butter, explaining that it is about 50 percent protein and low in fat. It also tastes like peanut butter, making it a natural fit for a fudgy chocolate bar. They suggest looking for it in health food shops or online, especially for people who are trying to increase their protein intake without relying on more processed bars or powders.

Together, the dry ingredients create the foundation for healthy protein bars that are nutty, chocolatey, and dense in the best possible way.

The fudgy texture comes from a quick caramel-style mix

The recipe moves fast, which is part of its appeal. After blending or processing the dry ingredients and transferring them to a large bowl, the brothers make a warm wet mixture that brings everything together.

They melt coconut oil, then add smooth peanut butter for a fudgy texture. They say crunchy peanut butter can be used for more bite, but smooth peanut butter gives the bars that soft, brownie-like finish. Oat milk goes in next, though they stress that any milk of choice will work. Vanilla extract adds depth, and maple syrup brings sweetness.

Once heated together, the mixture becomes glossy and caramel-like. “What you’re looking for here is like a smooth caramel,” one of the brothers says. “It’s really silky and velvety.”

That warm mixture is poured over the dry ingredients and folded through until the texture resembles cookie dough. The Flynns emphasize that this is the one part of the process where cooks should trust their eyes and hands. If the mixture is too dry, a little more milk can be added, but only gradually.

“You’re better off adding a little bit at a time because you don’t want to add too much,” one says. He warns that too much liquid can make the mixture sloppy.

The goal is a dough that comes together into a solid ball, rather than something crumbly or chalky. “We don’t want these dry and chalky,” one of the brothers says. “You’ll know you’ve hit the right texture when it comes together into a nice ball.”

A quick set, a glossy topping, and a little color

YouTube / The Happy Pear Adding a little coconut oil to the melted chocolate topping helps prevent it from cracking

Once the mixture reaches that cookie dough stage, it is pressed into a parchment-lined square tray. The brothers offer a simple tip for lining the tin: scrunch up the baking parchment first, then press it into the corners. It is the kind of practical kitchen advice that makes a recipe feel so much more doable on a weekday.

They place another sheet of parchment on top of the dough and use a spoon to smooth it out evenly. This helps create a clean, even surface before the chocolate topping goes on. The result is a dense, shiny slab that already looks more like a tray of brownies than a homemade protein snack.

Then comes the melted chocolate. One of the brothers calls it “always a beautiful moment” as it is poured over the top and spread into the corners. They also add a small amount of coconut oil to the melted chocolate. The twins explain that it helps prevent the topping from cracking when the bars are sliced.

For decoration, they use freeze-dried raspberries for a pop of color and suggest chopped pistachios as another option. The result is a tray of bars with a glossy chocolate layer and bright flecks on top. This simple finish makes them look polished without requiring any complicated technique.

After that, the bars simply need to set in the fridge before slicing. The brothers score them first, then cut them into portions. They note that this step can “make or break” the bars, particularly if the chocolate topping is too brittle.

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A snack for gym bags, lunchboxes, and chocolate cravings

The finished bars are rich, fudgy, and practical. The Flynns describe them as a “wonderful healthier snack on the go,” particularly for people who go to the gym or want something higher in protein. But they are also clearly designed for a much wider audience: kids, busy parents, snackers, and anyone who wants something sweet without defaulting to a conventional chocolate bar.

“Very delicious. Very easy to make. Packed full of protein,” one of the brothers says after tasting them. He adds that the protein is “coming from whole food sources.”

That is the central appeal. These bars are not trying to mimic the dry, chewy texture of many packaged protein products. They are closer to a chocolate peanut butter brownie, but made with ingredients that bring more nutritional value to the table: seeds, oats, cacao, peanut flour, peanut butter, plant milk, and maple syrup.

The brothers joke that they should sell them in the café, which is probably the highest praise a homemade snack can get. They eventually settle on calling them high-protein chocolate fudgy bars, though “brownies” nearly wins out.

Whatever the name, The Happy Pear’s chocolate protein bars may be just what many plant-based eaters are looking for: healthy food that is quick, not overly processed, and genuinely exciting to eat.

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