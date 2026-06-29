Legoland’s soft serve ice cream is rumored to be vegan by default.

According to a recent Legoland customer, a server advised them that all of the soft serve ice cream at the park now uses a plant-based mix from Flora.

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The customer reached out to Plant Based News (PBN) and said that “Legoland recently changed all their soft serve to plant-based ice cream! It’s all vegan.”

They said that the person working at the ice cream stand at Legoland told them that a plant-based soft serve base is now the default option park-wide, and showed them a Flora Professional plant-based Ice Cream Mix carton, which is vegan-friendly.

Flora has marketed its plant-based Professional Ice Cream Mix as a dairy-identical ice cream mix that “all customers can enjoy,” without requiring equipment changes or cross-contamination risk. The inclusive, allergen-free recipe allows businesses to serve a single soft serve ice cream to all customers.

While the official Legoland websites do not currently mention a company or park-wide switch from dairy ice cream to dairy-free, the customer told PBN that the change had only happened recently, according to the member of staff.

PBN has reached out to Legoland for more information.

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Are there vegan options at Legoland Windsor?

Flora Flora has rolled out its Professional range in the service industry UK-wide

At Legoland Windsor, the park’s various restaurants and eateries all serve vegan and vegetarian options. However, no menus are available to view online.

According to one recent visitor, most of the park’s restaurants offer some variation on vegan burgers, nuggets, and tenders, as well as vegan Magnum ice creams.

Happy Cow users have said that Legoland Windsor offers ice cream cones made with Swedish Glace, plant-based Ben & Jerry’s, vegan hot dogs, all-you-can-eat pizza with dairy-free cheese, and a vegan-adaptable fried breakfast at the hotel.

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