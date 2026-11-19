If you’ve ever tried eating more beans, you might have noticed an unexpected side effect: your digestive system suddenly has a lot to say. But could sticking with black beans every day also help curb hunger, improve digestion, and boost energy? YouTuber Mark Stache decided to find out what would happen when he ate black beans every day for a month.

Stache already ate black beans once or twice a week, so his challenge focused on consistency. He kept things simple, eating between half a cup and one cup daily. Sometimes, he added them to burritos, salads, or rice. Other times, he ate them straight from the can.

Read more: ‘I Ate Chia Seeds Every Day For A Month’ – Plus Results

“I didn’t do anything special,” he says. “I kept it very simple. That’s how I was able to eat it every single day.”

Black beans offer several nutritional benefits that make them worth adding to regular meals. They contain soluble fiber, which supports gut health, alongside protein, potassium, magnesium, folate, iron, and polyphenols. Their fiber may also help support healthy cholesterol levels and blood sugar control.

But what actually happened when Stache made them a daily habit? His experience included some familiar digestive drama, followed by several positive changes that he didn’t expect.

Gas, bloating, and a surprising adjustment

You’ll find more plant-based nutrition, recipes, and science content on the Mark Stache YouTube channel.

The first few days weren’t exactly glamorous. By day three, Stache noticed that his gas and bloating had become uncomfortable, despite already following a relatively high-fiber diet. His digestive system seemed to need some time to adjust to the extra beans.

“I was farting. I mean, that was just there,” he says.

It’s hardly the most sophisticated measure of dietary success, but sometimes the gut has its own review process. Stache decided to persevere, expecting the discomfort to be temporary as his gut microbiome adjusted to the increased fiber intake.

By the second week, things had settled down. “By week two, I didn’t notice much beyond the gas and the bloating pretty much gone,” he says.

He also noticed that he was drinking more water earlier in the day. Stache wondered whether the additional fiber contributed to this change, although he acknowledged that other factors could explain it. He also lives in Florida, where he sweats heavily, and regularly monitors his fluid intake.

The experience highlights why increasing fiber gradually can be helpful. People who aren’t used to eating many fiber-rich foods may experience gas and bloating when they suddenly increase their intake. Introducing beans in smaller portions and increasing them over time may make the transition more comfortable.

Feeling fuller and noticing more energy

YouTube / Mark Stache Stache’s creamy black bean soup combines canned beans, vegetable broth, and seasonings, with a drizzle of olive oil on top

The changes became more interesting during the third week. Stache noticed that he was snacking less and feeling satisfied for longer after meals. He also found his digestion more consistent, with less bloating and food that seemed easier to digest.

“Noticing little changes in that things were easier to digest,” he says.

For Stache, feeling full didn’t mean being uncomfortably stuffed. Instead, he described a satisfying feeling after eating, without wanting to reach for more food immediately. That distinction matters because fiber-rich foods can help make meals more filling, potentially supporting appetite management.

By week four, he also began tracking his energy levels. He noticed that his fatigue was gradually decreasing while his energy was increasing. However, he couldn’t say whether black beans were responsible for these changes.

He suggested that feeling fuller between meals, eating more calories at individual meals, and spacing out meals differently might have contributed. The beans’ carbohydrate content could also have played a role, although he didn’t establish a specific cause.

Stache was surprised by how noticeable the changes felt over just one month. Still, his results reflect personal experience rather than scientific evidence that everyone will experience the same effects.

“I do think that this could be good for weight management and hunger management just from my own short test,” he says. “This is my own personal anecdotal evidence. I will say that.”

That distinction is important. Black beans provide fiber and other nutrients associated with health benefits, but one person’s experiment cannot establish that eating them daily will improve energy, digestion, or weight management for everyone.

Read more: ‘I Ate Like A Vegan Weightlifter For A Day’

An easy, affordable habit worth trying?

One of Stache’s biggest takeaways was how easy it was to keep eating black beans daily. He relied on canned beans seasoned with cumin, black pepper, and salt, adding them to familiar meals rather than preparing elaborate recipes.

He also shared a simple black bean soup that made several servings at once. The recipe uses two cans of black beans, their liquid, a quarter of a white onion, garlic powder, cumin, salt, black pepper, vegetable broth, one peeled carrot, lime juice, and olive oil. Blend the ingredients until smooth, using a high-powered blender that heats the soup, or cook the mixture in a pan instead.

Stache describes the soup as creamy, filling, and versatile. It can be served hot or cold, as a meal or a side dish, with optional toppings such as cilantro, avocado cream, or hot pepper.

Cost was another selling point. Stache estimates that a four-pound bag of dried black beans provides roughly 52 servings for around $4, making them an inexpensive pantry staple.

His advice for anyone considering a similar challenge is straightforward: start slowly rather than suddenly loading up on beans. Gradually increasing intake gives the digestive system time to adjust and may help minimize uncomfortable side effects.

After eating black beans every day for a month, Stache came away impressed by the changes he noticed. His experiment doesn’t prove that daily beans will deliver the same results for everyone, but it offers a simple reminder that small, consistent dietary habits can be worth exploring.

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