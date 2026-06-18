Dr Doug Graham, a 73-year-old raw vegan and fitness coach, is also a powerlifting champion.

Earlier this month, Graham competed at the British Masters Classic Championship in Scotland, UK, where he took first place in his class with a 97.5kg squat, a 60kg bench press, and a 155kg deadlift.

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Graham is a chiropractor, a lifelong athlete, the owner of a fasting retreat, and the author of many books on health and raw food, including The 80/10/10 Diet, Nutrition and Athletic Performance, and many more, including “about 10” raw recipe books.

Graham told Plant Based News (PBN) that he has also given keynote addresses at “every major raw event in the world” since 1999. His consulting work currently focuses on three areas: Fitness, physique, and performance enhancements; osteoporosis reversal; and what he calls “health accumulation.”

Graham adopted a vegetarian diet in college, then went vegan, and later became a raw vegan. He has now followed a raw vegan diet for nearly 50 years.

“I started powerlifting in 2010 as a means of counteracting the all too sedentary life of a consulting physician,” Graham explained. “In my 60s, I doubled my strength while maintaining my weight at 10 stone 5 (66kg). I set six regional powerlifting records and qualified to compete in the British Masters Classic Nationals every year. Finally, in 2024, I entered the competition and have won each of the last three years.”

According to Graham, the British Masters Nationals maintains strict standards for qualifying and competing, which vary by weight and age.

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‘Support for those championing the vegan cause’

Dr Doug Graham Graham took first overall at the recent British Masters Classic event

Last year, at the age of 72, Graham was invited to represent the British team at the World Masters Powerlifting Championships, where he won the squat and placed second in the bench press, deadlift, and overall, all on a raw vegan diet.

He will be joining the British team once again at the next “Worlds” event in Reno, Nevada, later this year. He told PBN that he was “excited to have been invited” back.

“My achievements in powerlifting serve as motivation for others considering veganism as a lifestyle, and as support for those championing the vegan cause in conversations with friends, relatives, and loved ones,” Graham said.

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