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Champion Judo And Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt Says He’s ‘Vegan For The Animals’

Bernardo Ficarella, a vegan athlete and martial artist, has black belts in both judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu

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Photo shows Bernardo Ficarella, a vegan athlete and champion martial artist with black belts in both judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, wearing multiple medals and holding a trophy Champion martial artist Bernardo Ficarella also co-owns JSBJJ Cavan, an Irish training gym - Media Credit: Bernardo Ficarella

Vegan athlete Bernardo Ficarella said that he is “vegan for the animals.”

Ficarella has a black belt in both judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He has been training in martial arts for over 26 years and has been vegan for a decade.

Read more: ‘Veganism Is A Fight For A More Just World,’ Says Vegan MMA Fighter

Ficarella told Plant Based News (PBN) that he has won in his weight division, which is lightweight, four different times at ADCC submission fighting events, and has also won the “absolute” division, an open-weight category unique to combat sports and wrestling, twice. He said, “On both occasions I was the lightest athlete in the bracket, including the finals, where I faced opponents who were nearly twice my weight.”

The 37-year-old martial artist told PBN that his most recent win in an absolute division was in May of this year. According to Smoothcomp, he has a total of 48 wins.

Ficarella, who is Brazilian but has spent the last six years living in Ireland, co-owns a Brazilian jiu-jitsu academy in County Cavan, Ulster. He told PBN that his business partner, with whom he owns JSBJJ Cavan, also follows a vegan diet.

Ficarella said, “I chose to become vegan for the animals because I believe that, with so many other food options available today, there is no justification for killing animals simply to satisfy a momentary pleasure of taste.”

Read more: Can Footballers Really Thrive On A Plant-Based Diet?

‘If we are strong, we have a responsibility to protect the most vulnerable’

Photo shows Bernardo Ficarella, a vegan athlete and champion martial artist with black belts in both judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, on a podium and wearing a gold medal alongside two other athletes
Bernardo Ficarella Ficarella said that his most recent win in the openweight “absolute” category was in May

Earlier this month, MMA fighter Ahmed Labban appeared on a billboard for ZeGeVege Festival, an upcoming vegetarian event in Croatia. Labban adopted a vegan diet in 2023, and, like many other athletes, has said that he believes eating plant foods has positively affected his energy levels, performance, and recovery.

He said, “For me, strength does not mean the ability to hurt those weaker than us. Quite the opposite: if we are strong, we have a responsibility to protect the most vulnerable.”

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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