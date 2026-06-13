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James Talarico Might Not Be Vegan, But His Girlfriend Is

James Talarico's elusive partner has been identified as Brianna Menard, a "dedicated vegan"

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Photo shows US politician James Talarico, speaking at a press conference at the Texas Capitol on January 13, 2025. Texas Democrat James Talarico is definitely not a vegan, but his girlfriend is James Talarico still eats meat, but his girlfriend is a vegan - Media Credit: Wikipedia Commons

Texas Democrat James Talarico is definitely not a vegan, but his girlfriend is.

Last month, Current Revolt identified Talarico’s partner as Brianna Menard, the Director of TEXPAC, a bipartisan political arm of the Texas Medical Association and a “committed vegan.”

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The New York Post reported that the couple met in 2022 when Menard worked as Talarico’s chief of staff, but that they didn’t begin dating until 2023. Talarico mentioned his partner on an episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Podcast in May, but did not reveal her identity.

“She is my rock. She is my best friend,” Talarico said. “I don’t know if I could have gotten through the last six months of this crazy race if she hadn’t been by my side.”

In her bio for Wheatsville, a local food co-op, where she serves on the board, Menard described herself as a “foodie and a committed vegan.”

She added, “I love to cook and share food with others, something Wheatsville makes possible by offering a variety of locally sourced, plant-based whole foods. (And for the days I don’t feel like cooking – the popcorn tofu really hits).”

Talarico also said that she practices yoga and has a cat named Zia.

Read more: Katy Perry Says Trump’s Vegan Spat With Texas Democrat Is ‘Pure Idiocracy’

‘James is not and never has been a vegan’

The news about Talarico’s vegan girlfriend comes immediately after US President Donald Trump and Ken Paxton, the Texas Attorney General, repeatedly and falsely claimed that the Democrat is a vegan himself.

JT Ennis, a spokesperson for Talarico, said, “James is not and never has been a vegan, much to his girlfriend’s chagrin. As the saying goes, true love conquers all.”

Paxton and Talarico are opponents in the upcoming US Senate election, and the most recent polling indicates that Talarico has a 3-point lead.

Paxton is best known for being the second-ever statewide officeholder in Texas history to be impeached, though he was later acquitted. The 20 impeachment allegations included multiple abuses of power, accepting bribes, and obstruction of justice. In 2015, Paxton was indicted on felony securities fraud charges.

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