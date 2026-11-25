Lawmakers in New York City (NYC) have proposed a ban on boiling lobsters alive.

According to the proposal, the legislation would prohibit food service businesses from live-boiling crustaceans such as lobsters and crabs. Repeated violations would result in a fine of up to USD $100 per incident.

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The legislation was proposed on November 19, 2026, by politicians Oswald Feliz of the Bronx and Harvey Epstein of Lower Manhattan. Speaking to the New York Post, Feliz described boiling an animal alive as “the textbook definition of animal cruelty.”

Both lobsters and crabs are generally recognized by the scientific community, and there is a growing body of scientific evidence that crustaceans feel pain, but the animals are still routinely boiled alive in the US, UK, and around the world.

As reported by Bloomberg, a memo from the proposed NYC ban’s sponsors said, “A growing number of countries, particularly in Europe, have banned this practice in recent years. New York City has a responsibility to ensure that these animals are being consumed ethically without being made to suffer unnecessarily.”

Norway, New Zealand, and Switzerland have already banned live boiling. While the UK government has proposed an end to the practice, they have not yet proposed a firm implementation date or a detailed legislative timetable.

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‘Live boiling is not an acceptable killing method’

Adobe Stock Live boiling will continue in the UK until the government takes action

The UK government first recognized crabs, lobsters, and octopuses as sentient in 2021 with its updated Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill. The Animal Law Foundation is currently considering legal action against the government over continued live boiling.

Last year, ministers said that “live boiling is not an acceptable killing method.”

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