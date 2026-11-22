Colorado’s huge wildlife overpass has led to a 91 percent reduction in collisions between vehicles and animals in just 10 months.

Bears, elk, pronghorn, and rabbits, as well as the rare northern leopard frog, have all been recorded using the overpass.

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At 200 feet wide and 209 feet long, the overpass is the largest of its kind in North America. It crosses a particularly dangerous stretch of Interstate 25 (I-25).

As reported by Smithsonian Mag, more than 100,000 vehicles travel through this section of the interstate per day, which divides nearly 40,000 acres of Colorado’s wildlife habitat. During spring and fall, the section averaged one collision per day.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) completed the overpass in December, 2025. It is the final piece of a larger network of five wildlife underpasses and miles of high fencing to keep animals off the road and facilitate safe movement.

“Elk and pronghorn like these big open structures where they can see for miles in each direction,” Chuck Attardo, the environmental manager for CDOT, told CBS. “For decades, pronghorn going from Trinidad to Greenland were looking for a place to cross on I-25. And when we open this up, we have pronghorn on video using the overpass, and for the first time in decades they’re coming over here to the west side.”

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‘We are thrilled’

Colorado Department of Transportation The overpass was affected by droughts in 2026, and CDOT hopes to encourage more vegetation growth in 2027

After receiving USD $22 million in federal funding and $8 million in state funding, CDOT was able to complete the project for $15 million and hopes to build other crossings to reduce accidents and preserve the region’s wildlife.

“We are thrilled,” Bridget O’Rourke, a spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, told the Colorado Sun. “Wildlife overpasses and underpasses and funneling animals to have a safe path across the roads; it’s been statistically proven that it’s successful.”

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