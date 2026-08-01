Hungary has announced a complete ban on the use of wild animals in circuses.

The new circus ban will come into force from January 1, 2027. The announcement came after decades of campaigning by animal rights groups, but less than six months after the landslide victory of Prime Minister Péter Magyar in April.

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The measure was formally enacted through Government Decree 124/2026 (VIII. 13.) and reported on by the Hungarian Gazette on 13 August. Hungary is the latest EU member state to enact such a ban, and the government highlighted growing public demand for the protection of wild animals as the primary reason for its introduction.

The new circus ban covers 25 animal groups, including elephants, primates, big cats, bears, and more. It notably applies to hybrids of the listed animals up to the fourth generation, but does not apply to domestic forms such as dogs, cats, and horses.

The measure allows circuses to phase out banned performances. While animals that are already legally owned by a circus cannot be trained, displayed, or bred, they can be kept for the remainder of their lives, removing the need for urgent rehoming.

In a statement sent to Plant Based News (PBN), Raul Vida, the CEO of vegan advocacy and lifestyle magazine Prove, said, “This ban marks a long-awaited step forward for animal welfare in Hungary. It reflects decades of work by advocates, organisations and partners who kept this issue on the public and political agenda.

“I am proud to have been part of that effort.”

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Hungary, Péter Magyar, and animal welfare

Adobe Stock In addition to the use of wild animals in circuses, Magyar’s government is also taking aim at den hunting and the enforcement of animal welfare rules

Shortly after Hungary’s parliamentary election, Magyar established a dedicated Ministry for the Living Environment, which is headed by László Gajdos.

Gajdos, a former zoo director, has proposed a nationwide ban on den hunting, which is where dogs are sent underground into animals’ homes to drive them out, similar to the UK’s illegal fox hunting and badger cull. Animal welfare has become a prominent addition to the new administration’s agenda, and Gajdos has also announced plans for stronger enforcement of animal welfare rules overall.

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