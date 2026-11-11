Dinner Lunch Vegan Recipes

Creamy Green Macaroni

This comforting and creamy pasta is full of veggies

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2 Minutes Read

Creamy Green Macaroni with frozen peas, spinach, basil, zucchini, and onion Top with hazelnuts, vegan feta, and chile flakes to break the creaminess a bit - Media Credit: Pick Up Limes B.V.
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This creamy green macaroni is a great way to add more vegetables to a familiar pasta dish. Its sauce blends zucchini, peas, spinach, and basil with cashews for a smooth, creamy texture. Garlic and nutritional yeast add savory flavor, while lemon brings a fresh, zesty finish. The sauce coats every piece of pasta with plenty of green goodness.

The cashew-based sauce combines blended vegetables with fresh basil and garlic. You can also add a little chile for gentle heat. Finish each bowl with lemon zest, chopped hazelnuts, and vegan feta for extra texture and a tangy, salty contrast.

Read more: Mean Green Bean Bowl

This creamy green macaroni comes from Sadia Badiei’s Simply Plants. It makes a useful lunch or dinner when you want pasta with a generous serving of vegetables. The recipe serves four and takes about 50 minutes from start to finish. Serve it fresh from the pot for a simple family meal that combines familiar comfort food with plenty of green ingredients.

Reprinted with permission from Simply Plants by Sadia Badiei. Copyright © 2026 Pick Up Limes B.V. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Photographs copyright © 2026 Pick Up Limes B.V.

Whip up some creamy green macaroni

This creamy vegan macaroni gets its smooth green sauce from zucchini, peas, spinach, basil, and cashews. Lemon adds freshness, while hazelnuts and vegan feta provide a crunchy, tangy finish. It’s an easy way to enjoy more vegetables with pasta.
Creamy Green Macaroni with frozen peas, spinach, basil, zucchini, and onion
No ratings yet
Duration40 minutes
Cook Time25 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup raw cashews
  • 12 ounces elbow macaroni or medium shell pasta
  • ½ tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion chopped
  • 1 medium zucchini finely chopped
  • ¾ cup frozen green peas
  • cups fresh spinach
  • ¾ cup fresh basil
  • ¾ cup unsweetened soy or almond milk
  • tablespoons nutritional yeast flakes
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
  • teaspoon chile flakes optional
  • Grated zest and juice of ½ lemon
  • ¼ cup unsalted roasted hazelnuts chopped
  • 2 ounces vegan feta crumbled (about ⅓ cup)

Instructions

  • The night before you plan to serve the macaroni, soak the cashews in plenty of water. The next day, drain them. If the cashews weren’t soaked overnight, simply boil them in water for 10 minutes to soften.
  • Cook the pasta according to the package instructions. Drain and return it to the pot.
  • In a large pot, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook for about 3 minutes, or until translucent. Add the zucchini and peas, and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, until the zucchini has softened. Transfer the mixture to a blender.
  • Add the soaked and drained cashews to the blender along with the spinach, basil, milk, nutritional yeast, garlic, salt, and chile flakes, if using. Blend until smooth.
  • Pour the sauce over the cooked pasta and toss to coat. Stir in the lemon juice.
  • Serve the pasta topped with lemon zest, chopped hazelnuts, and crumbled feta.

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Tagged

kid friendly

pasta

recipes

spinach

vegan recipes

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The Author

Sadia Badiei

Sadia Badiei is the creator of Pick Up Limes, a platform that promotes plant-based living through recipes, nutrition tools, and practical lifestyle tips. With a background in clinical dietetics, she approaches veganism through the lens of evidence-based nutrition, paired with a gentle food philosophy that supports mental well-being. Through her website, mobile app, and YouTube channel, Sadia inspires millions to nourish themselves and others with compassion. Originally from Vancouver, Canada, she now lives in the Netherlands with her husband and daughter.

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© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

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