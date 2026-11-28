This tres leches cake by Dora Ramírez, from her cookbook Comida Casera, is a vegan take on a classic Mexican dessert. Traditionally, the sponge cake soaks in three kinds of milk before it’s topped with whipped cream and fresh fruit. This version uses three plant-based milks to create a moist, creamy cake. Fresh strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries add a bright, tangy finish.

The sponge gets its light texture from aquafaba, while the milk syrup combines oat, macadamia, and almond milk. After baking, the cake absorbs the syrup in the fridge for at least four hours. A generous layer of vegan whipped topping and plenty of fresh berries complete the dessert. The berries bring a little tartness to balance the sweetness of the milk-soaked cake.

Read more: Vegan Chocoflan (Caramel Custard Chocolate Cake)

This tres leches cake works well for birthdays, family gatherings, or special occasions. The cake and milk syrup can also be prepared a day ahead, leaving only the topping and fruit to add before serving. It’s a lovely dessert to share when you want something creamy, fruity, and a little different from the usual celebration cake.

Excerpted from COMIDA CASERA by Dora Ramirez. Copyright © 2025 by Dora Ramirez. Photography copyright © 2025 by Dora Ramirez. Used by arrangement with Grand Central Publishing Group. All rights reserved.

Bake this creamy tres leches cake

This vegan tres leches cake features a soft sponge soaked in three plant-based milks, topped with whipped vegan cream, strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries. A fresh take on the classic Mexican dessert. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Servings 6 Ingredients Cake 1¼ cups unsweetened soy milk

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1¾ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

6 tablespoons aquafaba liquid from a can of low-sodium chickpeas

⅛ teaspoon cream of tartar Milk Syrup 1 cup unsweetened oat milk

1 cup unsweetened macadamia nut milk or soy milk

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

½ cup sugar To Assemble 1 10-ounce tub vegan whipped topping

8 ounces strawberries thinly sliced

½ cup raspberries

½ cup blueberries Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a 9 × 13-inch baking pan with parchment paper.

To make the cake, whisk together the soy milk and apple cider vinegar in a small bowl. Let it sit for 5 minutes. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and baking soda. Pour the milk mixture into the dry ingredients, add the oil and vanilla, and whisk to combine.

Add the aquafaba and cream of tartar to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Alternatively, use a large bowl and a handheld mixer. Whip on medium-high speed until soft peaks form, about 4 minutes.

Fold the whipped aquafaba into the cake batter with a spatula. Be careful not to overmix, or the cake will not rise as intended. Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan and bake on the middle rack for 25 to 30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Remove the cake from the oven and let it cool for 10 minutes. Unmold onto a wire rack, peel off the parchment paper, and let the cake cool completely.

To make the milk syrup, combine the oat milk, macadamia nut milk, almond milk, and sugar in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 25 to 30 minutes, until the milk slightly thickens. Transfer to a heatproof bowl and refrigerate until completely cold. You should have about 2 cups of milk syrup.

To assemble, use a serrated knife to gently cut off the top of the cake. This will help the cake absorb the milk. Place the cake back in the baking pan and poke it all over with a fork, pressing all the way through.

Pour the milk syrup over the cake, starting from the center. Continue pouring until the cake is soaked all over. Some liquid may remain around the edges, but that’s OK. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

When ready to serve, spread the whipped topping evenly over the cake with a spatula. Arrange the fresh berries on top and serve. The assembled cake will keep in the fridge for up to 1 day.

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