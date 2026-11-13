If you love cookie butter, this Lotus Biscoff layer cake is a dessert worth saving for a special occasion. Charlotte Roberts shares the recipe in Decadent Vegan Cakes, with fluffy vanilla sponge, crushed Biscoff biscuits, and whipped Biscoff buttercream. A generous drizzle of melted cookie spread and extra biscuits finish the cake with even more caramelized biscuit flavor.

The sponge layers hold a creamy Biscoff filling, while the buttercream gives each slice a smooth, sweet finish. The drizzle runs down the sides for a classic drip-cake look, making this a real centerpiece for a birthday, celebration, or dinner with friends. Although the decoration takes a little care, the result looks impressive on the table.

Read more: Vegan Biscoff Ice Cream Sandwich

Serve this cake when you want to make dessert the highlight of the occasion. Each slice combines airy vanilla sponge with rich cookie butter and a little crunch from the biscuits. It serves eight to ten people, so there’s plenty to share with guests or enjoy over a few days.

Reprinted with permission from Decadent Vegan Cakes by Charlotte Roberts. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Charlotte Roberts.

Bake this Lotus Biscoff layer cake

This vegan Lotus Biscoff layer cake features fluffy vanilla sponge, crushed biscuits, creamy Biscoff buttercream, and a cookie butter drip. Finished with piped frosting and extra biscuits, it makes a striking centerpiece for birthdays and special celebrations. No ratings yet Servings 8 -10 servings Ingredients 15 ml apple cider vinegar

180 ml soy milk

180 g golden superfine or granulated sugar

80 ml olive oil

½ tsp vanilla bean paste

250 g self-rising flour

5 g baking powder

⅓ tsp baking soda

Pinch of salt

80 g Lotus Biscoff® biscuits Frosting 250 g vegan stick butter room temperature

300 g powdered sugar

45 g Lotus Biscoff® spread Filling 45 g Lotus Biscoff spread Toppings 45 g Lotus Biscoff spread for drizzling

Lotus Biscoff biscuits as desired Instructions Preheat the oven to 355 ̊F (180 ̊C) and line your 6 1/2-inch (17 cm) loose-bottom cake pans with parchment paper.

To make the vegan buttermilk alternative, add the apple cider vinegar to the soy milk, stir, and let it thicken for 5 minutes.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the sugar and olive oil and cream together until pale and fluffy.

Stir in the buttermilk and vanilla. Sift in the flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Gently fold these into the wet mixture along with a pinch of salt and mix until smooth.

Place the biscuits into a Ziploc bag and crush them using a rolling pin. Pour these into the cake batter and stir through to evenly distribute.

Transfer the mixture to your cake pans and bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Check to see if your cakes are ready by inserting a toothpick. If it comes out clean, the cakes are cooked through.

Once ready, remove the cakes from the oven and transfer onto a wire rack to cool.

Whip up the frosting by beating the butter until pale and fluffy, which should take 5 minutes. I like to use an electric hand whisk or a stand mixer.

Gradually add the powdered sugar and continue to mix until all the sugar has been incorporated. You can then fold in your creamy Biscoff spread to finish.

To assemble, spread a layer of the frosting onto one of the sponge cakes and make a small well in the center using the back of a spoon. This helps to avoid the filling spilling over the sides of the cake. Fill this with your cookie spread and place the second sponge on top.

Coat the entire cake in the delicious frosting and use a cake scraper and palette knife to achieve a smooth finish. Refrigerate the frosted cake for 5 to 10 minutes (doing so will help avoid your Biscoff drizzle from melting the frosting).

Gently melt the Biscoff spread and drizzle it around the edges of the cake, creating a drip effect. To melt the spread quickly, you can use a microwave, checking at 15-second intervals.

Add the remaining frosting to a piping bag fitted with a star-tip nozzle, and pipe swirls all around the edge of your cake. Garnish with Lotus Biscoff biscuits and serve.

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