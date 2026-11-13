If you love cookie butter, this Lotus Biscoff layer cake is a dessert worth saving for a special occasion. Charlotte Roberts shares the recipe in Decadent Vegan Cakes, with fluffy vanilla sponge, crushed Biscoff biscuits, and whipped Biscoff buttercream. A generous drizzle of melted cookie spread and extra biscuits finish the cake with even more caramelized biscuit flavor.
The sponge layers hold a creamy Biscoff filling, while the buttercream gives each slice a smooth, sweet finish. The drizzle runs down the sides for a classic drip-cake look, making this a real centerpiece for a birthday, celebration, or dinner with friends. Although the decoration takes a little care, the result looks impressive on the table.
Read more: Vegan Biscoff Ice Cream Sandwich
Serve this cake when you want to make dessert the highlight of the occasion. Each slice combines airy vanilla sponge with rich cookie butter and a little crunch from the biscuits. It serves eight to ten people, so there’s plenty to share with guests or enjoy over a few days.
Reprinted with permission from Decadent Vegan Cakes by Charlotte Roberts. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Charlotte Roberts.
Bake this Lotus Biscoff layer cake
Ingredients
- 15 ml apple cider vinegar
- 180 ml soy milk
- 180 g golden superfine or granulated sugar
- 80 ml olive oil
- ½ tsp vanilla bean paste
- 250 g self-rising flour
- 5 g baking powder
- ⅓ tsp baking soda
- Pinch of salt
- 80 g Lotus Biscoff® biscuits
Frosting
- 250 g vegan stick butter room temperature
- 300 g powdered sugar
- 45 g Lotus Biscoff® spread
Filling
- 45 g Lotus Biscoff spread
Toppings
- 45 g Lotus Biscoff spread for drizzling
- Lotus Biscoff biscuits as desired
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 355 ̊F (180 ̊C) and line your 6 1/2-inch (17 cm) loose-bottom cake pans with parchment paper.
- To make the vegan buttermilk alternative, add the apple cider vinegar to the soy milk, stir, and let it thicken for 5 minutes.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the sugar and olive oil and cream together until pale and fluffy.
- Stir in the buttermilk and vanilla. Sift in the flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Gently fold these into the wet mixture along with a pinch of salt and mix until smooth.
- Place the biscuits into a Ziploc bag and crush them using a rolling pin. Pour these into the cake batter and stir through to evenly distribute.
- Transfer the mixture to your cake pans and bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Check to see if your cakes are ready by inserting a toothpick. If it comes out clean, the cakes are cooked through.
- Once ready, remove the cakes from the oven and transfer onto a wire rack to cool.
- Whip up the frosting by beating the butter until pale and fluffy, which should take 5 minutes. I like to use an electric hand whisk or a stand mixer.
- Gradually add the powdered sugar and continue to mix until all the sugar has been incorporated. You can then fold in your creamy Biscoff spread to finish.
- To assemble, spread a layer of the frosting onto one of the sponge cakes and make a small well in the center using the back of a spoon. This helps to avoid the filling spilling over the sides of the cake. Fill this with your cookie spread and place the second sponge on top.
- Coat the entire cake in the delicious frosting and use a cake scraper and palette knife to achieve a smooth finish. Refrigerate the frosted cake for 5 to 10 minutes (doing so will help avoid your Biscoff drizzle from melting the frosting).
- Gently melt the Biscoff spread and drizzle it around the edges of the cake, creating a drip effect. To melt the spread quickly, you can use a microwave, checking at 15-second intervals.
- Add the remaining frosting to a piping bag fitted with a star-tip nozzle, and pipe swirls all around the edge of your cake. Garnish with Lotus Biscoff biscuits and serve.
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