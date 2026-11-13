Desserts Vegan Recipes

Lotus Biscoff Layer Cake

Who doesn't love Bsicoff in a cake?

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2 Minutes Read

Lotus Biscoff Layer Cake with fluffy vanilla sponge and buttercream Save this recipe for your next celebration - Media Credit: Charlotte Roberts
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If you love cookie butter, this Lotus Biscoff layer cake is a dessert worth saving for a special occasion. Charlotte Roberts shares the recipe in Decadent Vegan Cakes, with fluffy vanilla sponge, crushed Biscoff biscuits, and whipped Biscoff buttercream. A generous drizzle of melted cookie spread and extra biscuits finish the cake with even more caramelized biscuit flavor.

The sponge layers hold a creamy Biscoff filling, while the buttercream gives each slice a smooth, sweet finish. The drizzle runs down the sides for a classic drip-cake look, making this a real centerpiece for a birthday, celebration, or dinner with friends. Although the decoration takes a little care, the result looks impressive on the table.

Read more: Vegan Biscoff Ice Cream Sandwich

Serve this cake when you want to make dessert the highlight of the occasion. Each slice combines airy vanilla sponge with rich cookie butter and a little crunch from the biscuits. It serves eight to ten people, so there’s plenty to share with guests or enjoy over a few days.

Reprinted with permission from Decadent Vegan Cakes by Charlotte Roberts. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Charlotte Roberts.

Bake this Lotus Biscoff layer cake

This vegan Lotus Biscoff layer cake features fluffy vanilla sponge, crushed biscuits, creamy Biscoff buttercream, and a cookie butter drip. Finished with piped frosting and extra biscuits, it makes a striking centerpiece for birthdays and special celebrations.
Lotus Biscoff Layer Cake with fluffy vanilla sponge and buttercream
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Servings8 -10 servings

Ingredients

  • 15 ml apple cider vinegar
  • 180 ml soy milk
  • 180 g golden superfine or granulated sugar
  • 80 ml olive oil
  • ½ tsp vanilla bean paste
  • 250 g self-rising flour
  • 5 g baking powder
  • tsp baking soda
  • Pinch of salt
  • 80 g Lotus Biscoff® biscuits
Frosting
  • 250 g vegan stick butter room temperature
  • 300 g powdered sugar
  • 45 g Lotus Biscoff® spread
Filling
  • 45 g Lotus Biscoff spread
Toppings
  • 45 g Lotus Biscoff spread for drizzling
  • Lotus Biscoff biscuits as desired

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 355 ̊F (180 ̊C) and line your 6 1/2-inch (17 cm) loose-bottom cake pans with parchment paper.
  • To make the vegan buttermilk alternative, add the apple cider vinegar to the soy milk, stir, and let it thicken for 5 minutes.
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the sugar and olive oil and cream together until pale and fluffy.
  • Stir in the buttermilk and vanilla. Sift in the flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Gently fold these into the wet mixture along with a pinch of salt and mix until smooth.
  • Place the biscuits into a Ziploc bag and crush them using a rolling pin. Pour these into the cake batter and stir through to evenly distribute.
  • Transfer the mixture to your cake pans and bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Check to see if your cakes are ready by inserting a toothpick. If it comes out clean, the cakes are cooked through.
  • Once ready, remove the cakes from the oven and transfer onto a wire rack to cool.
  • Whip up the frosting by beating the butter until pale and fluffy, which should take 5 minutes. I like to use an electric hand whisk or a stand mixer.
  • Gradually add the powdered sugar and continue to mix until all the sugar has been incorporated. You can then fold in your creamy Biscoff spread to finish.
  • To assemble, spread a layer of the frosting onto one of the sponge cakes and make a small well in the center using the back of a spoon. This helps to avoid the filling spilling over the sides of the cake. Fill this with your cookie spread and place the second sponge on top.
  • Coat the entire cake in the delicious frosting and use a cake scraper and palette knife to achieve a smooth finish. Refrigerate the frosted cake for 5 to 10 minutes (doing so will help avoid your Biscoff drizzle from melting the frosting).
  • Gently melt the Biscoff spread and drizzle it around the edges of the cake, creating a drip effect. To melt the spread quickly, you can use a microwave, checking at 15-second intervals.
  • Add the remaining frosting to a piping bag fitted with a star-tip nozzle, and pipe swirls all around the edge of your cake. Garnish with Lotus Biscoff biscuits and serve.

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The Author

Charlotte Roberts

Charlotte Roberts is the food blogger, photographer and recipe developer behind the Charley’s Health blog. Charlotte grew up with a strong passion for both cooking and food in general and as a child always enjoyed helping her Mum bake cakes. She later developed a serious interest in plant-based food and loves exploring different alternative dishes and ingredients. Charley’s Health started as a platform for Charlotte to share her recipe experiments of healthier alternative and plant-based dishes with like-minded people. She adores helping people recreate classic recipe favorites and showing them that a vegan diet absolutely does not mean compromising on taste! This focus has since developed into a love for baking and creating decadent sweet treats with a plant-based twist. Charlotte always seeks to craft recipes that taste just as good (if not better) than the originals and are enjoyable to make. She believes that delicious food should be enjoyed by everyone, and following a plant-based diet does not mean having to miss out on dessert! When Charlotte’s not cooking or taking photographs of food, she can be found with her dog, Bear, by her side. Charlotte loves being active and rarely sits still! She enjoys exploring new restaurants and spending time with family and friends, which of course frequently involves serving lots of food. Although Charlotte loves living and spending time in the city, she adores animals and being in nature with them, especially in an environment that involves sea life and being in the water!

More by Charlotte Roberts

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