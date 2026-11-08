Coffee fans will want a slice of this vegan coffee lovers caramel drip cake. Two layers of coffee-infused sponge bring a rich roasted flavor to every bite, while vanilla coffee buttercream adds a creamy finish. Homemade vegan caramel completes the cake with a sweet drizzle and glossy drip down the sides.

The cake comes from Charlotte Roberts’ Decadent Vegan Cakes. Freshly brewed coffee flavors the sponge, and instant coffee gives the buttercream an extra kick. The homemade caramel combines sugar, almond butter, vegan butter, and a pinch of salt for a sweet topping with a deeper, nutty note. Piped frosting and coffee beans finish the decoration.

Read more: Basbousa (Semolina Cake)

This cake suits birthdays, dinner parties, or any gathering where coffee belongs on the dessert table, too. Making the caramel and decorating the layers takes some extra time, but the finished cake looks well worth the effort. It serves eight to ten people, making it a good choice when you’re baking for a group.

Reprinted with permission from Decadent Vegan Cakes by Charlotte Roberts. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Charlotte Roberts.

How to make a coffee lovers caramel drip cake

This vegan coffee caramel drip cake layers coffee-infused sponge with coffee buttercream and homemade vegan caramel. Finished with a glossy caramel drip, piped frosting, and coffee beans, it’s a lovely choice for birthdays and gatherings with coffee lovers. No ratings yet Servings 0 Ingredients 15 ml apple cider vinegar

150 ml soy milk

60 g light brown sugar

30 g vegan butter

60 ml olive oil

140 g superfine or granulated sugar

Dash of vanilla extract

100 ml freshly brewed coffee

310 g self-rising flour

5 g baking powder

⅓ tsp baking soda Homemade Vegan Caramel 140 g superfine or granulated sugar

60 ml water

14 g smooth almond butter

Generous pinch of sea salt

28 g vegan stick butter

50 ml nondairy milk Frosting 250 g vegan stick butter at room temperature

1 tsp instant coffee mixed with 1 tsp hot water

300 g powdered sugar

Coffee beans for garnish Instructions Preheat your oven to 355 ̊F (180 ̊C) and line two 6 1/2-inch (17-cm) loose-bottom cake pans with parchment paper.

To make the vegan buttermilk alternative, add the apple cider vinegar to the soy milk, stir, and let it thicken for 5 minutes.

Mix the light brown sugar, butter, olive oil, and sugar until pale and fluffy. Pour in the buttermilk, vanilla, and coffee, and mix well.

Sift the self-rising flour, baking powder, and baking soda into the mixing bowl and fold the wet and dry ingredients together.

Once the batter is nice and smooth, divide it evenly between your two cake pans and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until golden and well risen.

While the cakes are cooling, you can make your frosting. Beat the butter using an electric hand whisk or stand mixer on low to medium speed until pale and fluffy. Add the coffee. Continue beating while gradually adding the powdered sugar until fully combined and you’re left with a super-thick, creamy frosting.

To make the vegan caramel, add the sugar and water to a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Swirl the pan around until the sugar dissolves. Do not mix at this stage because doing so could cause the sugar to stick and burn. Allow the mixture to bubble for a few minutes, then reduce to a simmer.

When the sugar has thickened to form a simple syrup, whisk in the almond butter, salt, and vegan butter.

Pour in the milk and bring to a boil once more. When your caramel is bubbling and golden in color, remove from the heat while continuing to whisk. Allow the mixture to cool and thicken for 30 minutes, which should leave you with a gorgeous caramel consistency.

To assemble your cake, start by spreading an even buttercream layer over one of the sponge cakes. Make a small dip in the center to help prevent the filling from spilling over the sides, and fill with 45 to 60 milliliters (3 to 4 tablespoons) of homemade vegan caramel. Carefully place your second cake layer on top.

Take two-thirds of your remaining frosting and smooth it over the entire cake to cover. Use a cake scraper and palette knife to create an even finish. Refrigerate for 5 to 10 minutes.

Pour the leftover vegan caramel over the top of your cake. Smooth over the edges using an offset spatula to create a drip effect. Fill a piping bag with the remaining frosting and pipe decorative swirls around the edge to finish, and top with coffee beans.

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