This classic banoffee pie by Viva! Vegan Recipe Club brings together a buttery biscuit base, homemade caramel, fresh banana, and whipped cream. It’s a dessert that’s popular for good reason, with sweet caramel and ripe banana balanced by a generous layer of cream. This vegan version keeps all the familiar flavors and textures.

The recipe takes just 30 minutes of preparation and cooking time, plus chilling time for the caramel to set. Crushed digestive biscuits and melted vegan butter form the base. The caramel combines vegan condensed milk, brown sugar, and butter, which you cook until thick and golden. Once it sets, add sliced bananas and finish with freshly whipped vegan cream.

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Serve this pie at family gatherings, dinner parties, or festive celebrations. It makes 10 to 12 portions, so there’s plenty to share. Add chocolate shavings, chopped nuts, or a dusting of cocoa powder before serving. You can also prepare the biscuit base and caramel ahead of time, then add the banana and cream closer to serving.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club, and you can find the original recipe here.

How to make classic banoffee pie but vegan

This vegan classic banoffee pie layers a buttery biscuit base with homemade caramel, fresh banana, and whipped vegan cream. Finish with chocolate shavings or chopped nuts for an easy dessert to share. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 10 Ingredients Base 400 g/14 oz vegan digestive biscuits use gluten-free if needed

150 g vegan butter melted Caramel layer 75 g/2.5 oz light brown soft sugar or light muscovado sugar

75 g/2.5 oz vegan butter

1½ tbsp odourless/culinary coconut oil use this if you’d like it to be a bit firmer

400 g/14 oz vegan condensed milk alternative eg Biona (find in Holland & Barrett, Ocado and online, Nature’s Charm, The Coconut Company)

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp salt

65 ml/¼ cup vegan cream single or double – use gluten-free if needed

3 tbsp cornflour use gluten-free if needed Banana layer 3 medium bananas cut into 1cm slices and tossed in a little lemon juice Cream layer 400 ml/13.5 fl oz vegan double/whippable cream eg Oatly Whippable, Flora Plant, Elmlea Plant, Coconut Collaborative. We like Oatly Whippable. Use gluten-free if needed

100 g/1 cup icing sugar

2 tbsp odourless/culinary coconut oil melted (this helps it to firm up but still retains fluffiness) Instructions Base Grease a 23-25cm (approx.) loose-bottomed flan tin and set aside.

Blend the digestives until fine or put in a clean tea towel and bash with a rolling pin until smooth.

Gently melt the butter in a small saucepan over low heat until fully dissolved. Combine thoroughly with the blended digestives in a large mixing bowl.

Empty the mixture into the greased flan and evenly distribute it along the bottom and up the sides of the tin, packing firmly with the back of a spoon or with your hands. Place in the fridge until you need it. Caramel layer Using a large saucepan, place the sugar, butter, coconut oil, condensed milk, vanilla extract, and salt over medium heat.

While this is heating, using a small bowl, thoroughly combine the cornflour and cream into a smooth, thick paste the pour into the saucepan.

Wait for the sugar to dissolve, then bring to a boil and keep boiling for 5 minutes, stirring continuously.

Remove from the heat and leave to cool for a few minutes.

Pour the caramel over the base and place in the fridge for a minimum of 2 hours. Banana layer Evenly distribute the sliced bananas over the set caramel and place back in the fridge. Cream layer/assembly Using an electric hand whisk or stand mixer, whisk the vegan cream until stiff peaks form.

Once the cream is stiff, gently fold in the icing sugar, vanilla extract, and melted coconut oil until thoroughly combined.

Spoon the cream evenly over the set caramel layer, then eat immediately or place in the fridge for an extra hour to allow the cream to firm up.

Add the optional toppings and enjoy! Optional toppings: vegan dark or milk chocolate shavings, chopped nuts, dusting of cocoa powder or raw cacao powder, vegan toffee bits

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