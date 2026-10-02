Plant-Based Bakery-Style Chocolate Chunk Cookies

These bakery-style chocolate chunk cookies from Vegan Baking Made Simple by Saloni Mehta have big pieces of dark chocolate, soft middles, golden edges, and a little flaky salt on top. These cookies are familiar with that bakery taste in a fully vegan recipe.

Chopped chocolate gives these cookies a different texture from standard chocolate chips. You get small melted pockets, larger chunks, and a few pieces pressed on top while the cookies are still warm. Vegan yogurt helps the dough bake up soft, and brown sugar gives the cookies a rich sweetness. The dough needs time to chill, but the steps stay simple, and the cookies bake quickly.

Read more: Zesty Blueberry Cupcakes

Make these cookies for friends, family, school snacks, or a weekend bake at home. They keep well in an airtight container for up to seven days, so one batch can cover several days of treats.

Reprinted with permission from Vegan Baking Made Simple by Saloni Mehta. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Saloni Mehta.

Make these bakery-style chocolate chunk cookies

These vegan chocolate chunk cookies are soft in the middle, crisp at the edges, and filled with chopped dark chocolate. They make a simple plant-based bake for sharing, snacking, or keeping at home for the week. No ratings yet Servings 12 cookies Ingredients ¾ cup chopped vegan dark chocolate bar

⅔ cup vegan butter cold and cut into cubes

¾ cup + 2 tbsp light brown sugar

¼ cup unsweetened vegan yogurt room temperature

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

¾ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

Flaky sea salt for topping (optional) Instructions Grease a baking tray with baking spray, and line it with baking paper.

Use a cutting board to chop the chocolate bar into small chunks, and keep them on the side. In a mixing bowl, combine the vegan butter and light brown sugar. Mix both ingredients using a stand mixer with a paddle attachment or an electric whisk on low speed for 2 to 3 minutes. Scrape down the sides as it is mixing to make sure it is creamy and fully incorporated. Then add the vegan yogurt and vanilla extract. Let it mix on low speed, and then scrape down the sides with a spatula.

Combine the all-purpose flour, baking soda and salt in a bowl. Give it a stir using a whisk and then add it to the butter mixture. Mix on low speed for 1 to 2 minutes until the dough comes together. Fold in ¾ of the chocolate chunks, and reserve the remaining for decoration on the baked cookies.

Use a cookie scoop to portion the cookie dough, and place the scoops 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7 cm) apart on the prepared baking tray. You should get 12 cookies. Chill the portioned cookies in the refrigerator for a minimum of 2 hours.

Preheat the oven to 350°F (177°C). Then, bake them in the oven for 11 to 12 minutes. Carefully remove the tray from the oven. While the cookies are still warm, add the remaining chocolate chunks on top. Let the chocolate chunk cookies cool completely on the baking tray, garnish with flakey sea salt if desired and then serve or store them in an airtight container for up to 7 days.

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