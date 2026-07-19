MPs Call For End To ‘Blind Approval’ Animal Testing

MPs have backed a new motion calling on the UK government to end “blind approval” animal testing.

At the time of writing, the motion (EDM 465) had been backed by 27 MPs, including six sponsors and 21 signatories. Neil Duncan-Jordan, the Labour MP for Poole, introduced the motion at the end of June.

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British animal rights organization Animal Aid noted that a significant number of animal tests are approved “blindly” each year, whereby laboratories are granted generic service licenses for a category of tests without full knowledge of the specifics. Critics argue that this makes it impossible to judge whether an animal test is necessary.

New Freedom of Information (FOI) data from the Home Office shows that six generic service licenses were granted in the first three months of 2026 alone, authorizing the use of more than 100,000 animals in experiments over the next five years.

EDM 465 calls for an end to all new generic service licenses, the review of all existing licenses, and the urgent delivery of the “Replacing Animals in Science Strategy.”

‘When approval is “blind,” so is accountability’

Signatories include Labour’s Irene Campbell, the Green Party’s Hannah Spencer, Your Party’s Jeremy Corbyn, the Liberal Democrats’ Manuela Perteghella, Independent MP Diane Abbot, and Seamus Logan of the Scottish National Party.

“What we are witnessing is suffering hidden behind process and paperwork. Licences should never be issued in the dark,” Duncan-Jordan said. “When approval is ‘blind’, so is accountability, and animals pay the price. Behind every licence is a living creature subjected to fear, distress, and suffering that the public is never allowed to see. That must change.”

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‘The government must halt these unreliable toxicity tests now’

Adobe Stock The UK tested on more dogs, cats, horses, and monkeys in 2025 than in 2024

Animal Aid noted that since its Toxicity Inc. exposé in April, more than 20,000 people have contacted their MP in favor of reforming the UK’s use of animal testing.

The New cross-party intervention tabled by Duncan-Jordan specifically thanked Animal Aid for its advocacy and for bringing the issue to MPs’ attention.

Alex Harman, Animal Aid’s campaign manager, said, “The government must halt these unreliable toxicity tests now and immediately shift funding to superior, human-relevant alternatives like AI and advanced cell models. Thousands of animals experience suffering and eventual death due to toxicity tests.”

He added, “I’d highly encourage anyone who reads this to watch the exposé at toxicity.inc and see the truth for yourself.”

The government has already pledged to transition away from animal testing, but progress remains slow, despite the availability of many alternatives, both well-established and emerging, that are often more cost-effective, safe, and ethical.

Earlier this month, the Home Office revealed an overall decrease in animal testing of just four percent from 2024 to 2025, and an increase in the use of dogs, cats, monkeys, and horses. Many animal tests are conducted despite the existence of approved non-animal alternatives.

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