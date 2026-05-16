These Vegan Cold Noodle Bowls Offer A 4-Day Meal Prep Fix

When the weather warms up, and the thought of switching on the oven feels like a stretch, cold noodle bowls quickly become the only sensible option. They’re vegan, healthy, refreshing, and ideal for prepping in advance, exactly the kind of approach Mark Thompson highlights in a recent video.

Thompson, known for his YouTube channel Sauce Stache, shares what he calls “the easiest, healthy plant-based meal prep I’ve ever made.” The concept is simple: cook one ingredient, prep everything else raw, and build a high-protein meal you can grab straight from the fridge for up to four days.

Read more: 2 Protein-Packed Plant-Based Lunches To Power You Through The Workday

A one-ingredient base with flexible options

You’ll find more healthy plant-based recipes on the Sauce Stache YouTube channel.

At the center of these vegan cold noodle bowls is pasta, but not just any pasta. Thompson uses a high-protein version and explains why it works so well for meal prep. “I just like this particular pasta because after it cooks, it stays al dente,” he says.

That texture matters, especially when the noodles sit in the fridge for several days. A firmer pasta holds up better and keeps the dish from going soft.

He also offers an alternative: konjac noodles. These are dramatically lower in calories and carbs, with “5 calories per serving … zero fat, zero cholesterol.” But they serve a different purpose.

“These work really good if you’re making this recipe like on the spot,” he says. In contrast, if you want something that lasts, “use regular spaghetti or the high-protein spaghetti.”

The choice comes down to your goal: immediate, ultra-light eating, or a more filling, protein-focused meal prep.

A lighter peanut sauce

YouTube / Sauce Stache Thompson notes that konjac noodles work best for immediate meals, and traditional pasta is his choice for multi-day prep

The sauce is where Thompson keeps things both simple and strategic. Instead of traditional peanut butter, he uses powdered peanut butter, explaining, “Peanut butter powder is 60 calories, two grams of fat, so it’s literally half the calories and … a fifth of the fat that’s in regular peanut butter.”

The powder is essentially defatted peanuts that rehydrate into a familiar flavor. “Once you hydrate it up, it tastes like peanut butter,” he says.

He builds the sauce with soy sauce, rice vinegar, a small amount of sesame oil, maple syrup, ginger, and garlic. The result is a balanced, slightly sweet and savory dressing that coats the noodles without feeling heavy.

He even notes, “honestly, even if you’re not making this cool noodle salad, this sauce is incredible.”

Crisp vegetables and simple protein add texture

Once the noodles are cooked and cooled, Thompson places them in ice water to stop the cooking and improve texture. Everything else is about fresh prep.

He slices carrots into matchsticks, turns a cucumber into thin noodle-like strips, and shreds cabbage finely for crunch. Green onion adds sharpness, while chickpeas and tofu boost the protein content.

The tofu is handled simply. “We could just crumble this up … I just liked it to be kind of like almost like a feta,” he says, showing how texture can shift the feel of the dish without extra effort.

The combination creates contrast: soft noodles, creamy sauce, and crisp vegetables that “have a nice like crunch and pop to it.”

Read more: Peanut Butter Noodles: A Weeknight Favorite

Made for convenience and consistency

These vegan cold noodle bowls are designed for real-life use. Thompson portions everything into containers by weight to track macros, but the broader idea is accessibility.

Each container gets noodles, vegetables, chickpeas, tofu, and sauce layered on top. Once sealed and chilled, the bowls are ready to go.

When it’s time to eat, there’s no reheating required. “You literally just pull it out of the fridge, shake it, and you have a meal,” he says.

The shaking step is key. “The sauce is going to get across everything … you really want to shake it up,” he adds.

High protein, make-ahead, and adaptable

Each bowl comes in at around 468 calories with 31 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber, making it a filling option for lunch or dinner.

Thompson notes the bowls last “about four days in the fridge,” though the sauce may absorb over time. “After four days, you might want to add a little bit more sauce,” he says.

One of the strengths of this approach is how easy it is to switch things up. “You could put in other things like … shredded Brussels sprouts … zucchini,” he suggests, encouraging variation to keep meals interesting.

The result is a flexible system rather than a fixed recipe, one that fits neatly into warmer days, busy schedules, and the need for something quick, balanced, and ready when you are.

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