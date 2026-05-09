Petrofoods Exposed: The Surprising Ways Fossil Fuels End Up On Your Plate

Next time you order vanilla ice cream or bite into a “natural” snack, there’s a chance you’ll consume something that started out as crude oil. It sounds extreme, but fossil fuels in food are far more common than most people realize. In a recent video, Mic the Vegan explores how petroleum-derived substances quietly make their way into everything from flavorings and preservatives to animal feed – revealing a food system that’s more chemically intertwined with fossil fuels than many of us would expect.

Mic, who holds a degree in sustainability and is known for breaking down nutrition science for a wide audience, connects rising oil prices to food costs while also digging into something more unexpected: how fossil fuel byproducts are used to create ingredients, additives, and even animal feed. Some examples are technical, others are unsettling, and a few sit somewhere in between.

Read more: New Report Details ‘Invisible Tsunami’ Of Pervasive Chemical Toxicity

The oil-to-protein pipeline: how fossil fuels feed livestock

For more videos about vegan health, science, and nutrition, visit Mic the Vegan’s YouTube channel.

One of the most striking examples Mic highlights is the production of synthetic methionine, an essential amino acid widely added to animal feed. Chickens, in particular, require high levels of methionine due to their feather growth and biology.

Instead of relying on natural sources like soy, much of this methionine is now synthesized using fossil fuels. The process begins with crude oil and natural gas. From there, chemicals such as acrolein and methyl mercaptan are extracted and combined, then exposed to hydrogen cyanide and ammonia (itself derived from natural gas). Through a series of industrial reactions, this results in synthetic methionine.

Mic describes this as a “crazy fossil fuel to protein pipeline,” noting that it is now common in industrial animal agriculture. The additive is used not only in poultry but increasingly in pigs, aquaculture, and even dairy production to boost output.

Fertilizer and the fossil fuel backbone of food production

Beyond direct additives, Mic zooms out to show how deeply fossil fuels underpin the entire food system. Synthetic fertilizers are a key example.

Most nitrogen fertilizers are produced using the Haber-Bosch process, which combines nitrogen from the air with hydrogen derived from natural gas (methane) to create ammonia. This ammonia is then applied to crops on a massive scale.

Mic explains, “About half of the world’s nitrogen is made from the Haber-Bosch process from methane from fossil fuels at this point.” This means that when fossil fuel prices rise, fertilizer costs follow, and so do food prices.

He also points out the inefficiency of feeding crops to animals. Large amounts of grain, grown using fossil fuel–based inputs, are diverted into animal agriculture, where much of the energy is lost. As Mic puts it, many livestock systems effectively turn “barrels of oil” into meat, amplifying resource use.

Petro-derived additives in everyday foods

The video then shifts to more direct examples of fossil fuels in food, focusing on additives commonly found in processed products.

One example is TBHQ (tertiary butylhydroquinone), a preservative derived from butane. It is widely used to extend the shelf life of high-fat and processed foods, including frozen meals and snack products. Mic notes that concerns around TBHQ include potential effects on gut health, hormones, and immune function.

Similarly, preservatives BHA and BHT are derived from petroleum compounds such as xylene. These additives are used to prevent spoilage but are restricted or banned in some countries due to health concerns, including BHA being classified as a possible carcinogen.

Mic emphasizes that not all petroleum-derived substances are harmful, but some raise legitimate questions depending on their effects and regulation.

Read more: A High Seafood Diet May Expose You To Large Amounts Of ‘Forever Chemicals’

Synthetic flavors, dyes, and the chemistry of taste

Adobe Stock Vanilla flavoring is often created using synthetic vanillin, which can be produced from fossil fuel–derived chemicals such as benzene rather than vanilla beans

Some of the most surprising examples come from flavorings and colorings. According to Mic, most vanilla flavoring used today is synthetic vanillin, often produced using petrochemical precursors like benzene.

“It’s synthetic vanilla, which is derived from, get this, benzene,” he says, highlighting the contrast between natural vanilla beans and industrial alternatives.

Artificial food dyes such as Red 40, Yellow 5, and Blue 1 are also derived from petroleum sources. These are sometimes referred to as coal-tar dyes and are used to give processed foods their bright, uniform colors.

While these ingredients are regulated, their origins can feel counterintuitive given their presence in everyday snacks and sweets.

Industrial processing: hexane and oil extraction

Another example involves hexane, a byproduct of gasoline refining. It is commonly used as a solvent to extract vegetable oils from crops like soybeans and canola.

Although only trace amounts remain in the final product, the use of such chemicals highlights how industrial processing connects food production to fossil fuels. Mic adds an important nuance here, noting that even with this processing, plant oils like canola are still associated with better health outcomes than animal fats such as butter.

Zero-calorie fats and engineered ingredients

Mic also explores more experimental ingredients, including synthetic fats designed to reduce calorie absorption.

Olestra, for example, is a modified fat molecule created by altering vegetable oils using petroleum-derived chemicals. Its structure prevents digestion, meaning it passes through the body without being absorbed. It was used in products like diet chips but later fell out of favor and is banned in some regions.

A newer version, EPG (esterified propoxylated glycerol), follows a similar concept. It modifies plant-based oils using petrochemical inputs like propylene oxide. These ingredients are now appearing in some modern packaged foods, including protein bars.

Waxes, emulsifiers, and overlooked ingredients

Mic also points to less obvious examples. Paraffin wax, derived from petroleum refining, is sometimes used in food coatings, including candies, chewing gum, and even certain fruits.

Other compounds, such as polysorbates and propylene glycol, are also petroleum-derived and used as emulsifiers or stabilizers in processed foods.

While many of these are considered safe in small amounts, their presence reinforces how integrated fossil fuel chemistry is within the food system.

A system under pressure

Throughout the video, Mic returns to the bigger picture. Fossil fuels influence not only what we eat but how food is grown, processed, and priced. When supply chains are disrupted, the effects ripple through agriculture, manufacturing, and retail.

He suggests that these pressures may push broader shifts toward renewable energy and more efficient food systems. As someone with a sustainability background, Mic frames this as both a challenge and an opportunity.

At the same time, he keeps perspective. Not every petroleum-derived ingredient is harmful, and context matters. But understanding where fossil fuels show up in food, and why, can help people make more informed choices.

As Mic puts it, “Because it’s petroleum-derived doesn’t mean that it’s automatically unhealthy… but others are clearly not.”

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