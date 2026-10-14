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New York City Expected To Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages From 2028

New York City's renewed efforts to ban horse-drawn carriages come after the death of a teenage tourist and a horse earlier this year

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Photo shows a horse-drawn carriage in Central Park, New York City (NYC). New York City is expected to ban horse-drawn carriages from June 2028 Speaker of New York City Council Julie Menin described NYC's horse-drawn carriages as "a growing public safety liability" - Media Credit: ValerijaP / Canva

New York City (NYC) is expected to ban horse-drawn carriages from June 2028.

The ban is supported by Speaker of New York City Council Julie Menin, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and the Central Park Conservancy.

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Animal advocates have argued for a ban on horse-drawn carriages in the city for decades. Earlier this year, there was a groundswell of support after the death of Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old tourist who fell from a carriage in Central Park.

The proposed legislation, which is known as Romanch’s Law, includes career support for carriage drivers and requires the industry’s horses to be rehomed humanely. A vote is scheduled for October 22, and the ban is expected to pass with a veto-proof City Council majority.

In a statement, Menin said, “The tragic and preventable death of 18-year-old Romanch Mahajan made clear that the status quo is no longer acceptable.”

She added, “Horse-drawn carriages have long been part of New York City’s history, but in an increasingly busy Central Park, this tradition has become a growing public safety liability. Next week, the Council will take decisive action by voting on [this bill] to protect New Yorkers, visitors, and the horses themselves.”

Read more: NYC’s New Animal Welfare Director ‘Incredibly Honored To Continue Fighting For Animals’

‘The horse-drawn carriage industry is coming to an end’

Photo shows a row of horse-drawn carriages in Central Park, New York City (NYC). New York City is expected to ban horse-drawn carriages from June 2028
Lunamarina / Canva There have been several high-profile horse deaths in NYC, including one from earlier this year

Earlier this year, a carriage horse named Deniz died in Central Park after eating a toxic plant. He collapsed in the street while carrying two passengers.

In 2025, a 15-year-old horse named Lady collapsed and died while walking back to her stable at the end of the day, and in 2022, a horse named Ryder collapsed while working in extremely hot weather. He was later euthanized.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Mamdani said, “The horse carriage industry is coming to an end in New York City. Our administration will make sure workers and owners are protected and the horses are safe.”

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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