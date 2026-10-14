New York City Expected To Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages From 2028

New York City (NYC) is expected to ban horse-drawn carriages from June 2028.

The ban is supported by Speaker of New York City Council Julie Menin, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and the Central Park Conservancy.

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Animal advocates have argued for a ban on horse-drawn carriages in the city for decades. Earlier this year, there was a groundswell of support after the death of Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old tourist who fell from a carriage in Central Park.

The proposed legislation, which is known as Romanch’s Law, includes career support for carriage drivers and requires the industry’s horses to be rehomed humanely. A vote is scheduled for October 22, and the ban is expected to pass with a veto-proof City Council majority.

In a statement, Menin said, “The tragic and preventable death of 18-year-old Romanch Mahajan made clear that the status quo is no longer acceptable.”

She added, “Horse-drawn carriages have long been part of New York City’s history, but in an increasingly busy Central Park, this tradition has become a growing public safety liability. Next week, the Council will take decisive action by voting on [this bill] to protect New Yorkers, visitors, and the horses themselves.”

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‘The horse-drawn carriage industry is coming to an end’

Lunamarina / Canva There have been several high-profile horse deaths in NYC, including one from earlier this year

Earlier this year, a carriage horse named Deniz died in Central Park after eating a toxic plant. He collapsed in the street while carrying two passengers.

In 2025, a 15-year-old horse named Lady collapsed and died while walking back to her stable at the end of the day, and in 2022, a horse named Ryder collapsed while working in extremely hot weather. He was later euthanized.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Mamdani said, “The horse carriage industry is coming to an end in New York City. Our administration will make sure workers and owners are protected and the horses are safe.”

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