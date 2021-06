A quick and buttery dip to go with salads, in wraps, or just paired with a handful of breadsticks! So creamy and delicious!

Duration 17 mins Cook Time 15 mins Prep Time 2 mins Servings 2 people

Ingredients 1 cauliflower (head)

1 cup almond milk

1-2 cloves garlic

2 tbsp plant-based butter

salt

pepper

Instructions Cook the cauliflower bouquets in water for 15 mins until soft and tender. Add into a blender and mix with the remaining ingredients.