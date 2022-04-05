Can you lend us a hand? For the past six years, the team behind Plant Based News has worked tirelessly to create high-quality, high-impact content that sparks dialogue and shifts the conversation around agriculture, public health, animal welfare, and the climate crisis.

More than 2.8 million fans from 100+ countries read, share, engage, and connect with what we cover – and that number is growing all the time.

Unearthing the facts often buried deep by leading (and sometimes unethical) organizations, we pride ourselves on being completely independent from commercial control.

Perhaps most importantly, we keep our content free – because everyone should have access to, and the opportunity to engage with these discussions.

In the age of information, where internet users are bombarded with money-driven narratives and messaging, keeping thought-provoking, moving, and above all, honest content available to all is at the heart of what we do.

Our goal, of course, is for as many communities as possible to engage with our reporting, and open the minds of people around the world.

This is where you come in. If you’re in a position to do so, please consider supporting us from just $1, as a one-off or ongoing donation. Any amount helps us continue our mission and keep content free, for everyone.