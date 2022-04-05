Ingredients
Aubergines
- 6 aubergines
- Olive oil
- Salt
Filling
- Olive oil
- 2 onions finely diced
- 3 garlic cloves finely diced
- 250 g mushrooms sliced
- 500 g vegan soya mince
- 1-2 tbsp tomato purée
- 800 g tinned chopped tomatoes
- 150 ml vegan red wine
- 150 ml stock
- ½ tsp dried or fresh oregano finely chopped
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- 1 tbsp vegan syrup eg maple, agave
Béchamel
- 4 tbsp vegan margarine
- 4 tbsp plain flour
- 400 ml usweetened soya milk
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- Pinch nutmeg grated
- 1-2 tsp salt to taste
- 2 tsp egg replacer optional
- 150 g silken tofu optional
- 1 tbsp nutritional yeast optional
Topping
- Melting vegan cheese
- Vegan parmesan
Instructions
Aubergines
- Pre-heat the oven to 200˚C/400˚F/Gas Mark 6.
- Remove stalks and cut the aubergines into slices, 1cm thick.
- Season with salt and drizzle with olive oil.
- Place on baking tray and cook, turning once, for 20-30 minutes or until soft and golden.
Filling
- Fry the onion in a little oil until lightly golden.
- Add the mushrooms and cook until slightly softened.
- Add the garlic, oregano, cinnamon and fry for a further 1-2 minutes.
- Stir in the tomato purée, veggie mince, red wine, stock, tinned tomatoes and syrup. Bring to the boil, turn down the heat and simmer with the lid on for roughly 30 minutes, until most of the liquid has evaporated.
- Taste and add salt and a little more syrup if necessary.
Béchamel
- Using a large saucepan, melt the margarine on a low heat.
- Take the saucepan off the heat and stir in the flour until you have a paste.
- Return the pan to the heat, turn up to medium and very gradually add the soya milk, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
- Once the sauce has thickened, add the Dijon, nutmeg, salt and optional extras (if using). Use a balloon whisk to get rid of lumps if necessary.
- Stir thoroughly then set aside.
Assembly
- Reduce the oven heat to 180˚C/350˚F/Gas mark 4-5
- Place a layer of aubergine into a rectangular oven dish followed by a layer of the filling.
- Repeat this process until you have several layers.
- Leaving a couple of inches at the top, pour on the béchamel sauce so that the top of the moussaka is completely covered.
- Add a thick layer of melting vegan cheese.
- Cover with foil and bake in the oven for 25 minutes.
- Remove from the oven, take off the foil, sprinkle over the parmesan and place back in the oven, uncovered, for a further 15 minutes until the top is slightly browned.
